OSSC Recruitment 2021-22: Notification (Out) for 39 Group C Posts@ossc.gov.in, Check Application Process

Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the 39 Group-C Technical post on its official website. Check eligibility criteria, application process and other detail here.

OSSC Group C Recruitment 2021-22 Job Notification: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the 39 Group-C Technical post under Odisha Government Press(Directorate of Printing, Stationeries & Publication , Odisha Cuttack). Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode from on or before 11 January 2022.

In a bid to apply for OSSC Group C Recruitment 2021-22 Job Notification, candidates will have to register with their valid Email Id & Mobile No through online and keep the same active till completion of the recruitment process to receive message from the Commission regarding this recruitment.

You can check the application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection process and other details here.

Notification Details for OSSC Group C Recruitment 2021-22 :

Advt. No.IIE-50/2019-4765/OSSC;

Important Date for OSSC Group C Recruitment 2021-22 Job Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application:11 January 2022

Closing Date for Online Payment of Examination Fees: 11 January 2022

Closing Date for Submission of Online Application Form:19 January 2022

Vacancy Details for OSSC Group C Recruitment 2021-22 Job Notification:

Group-C Technical -39 Posts

Binder Grade-III-07

Copy Holder-09

Electrical Mechanic-03

Electrical Mistry-01

Offset Machine Assistant-05

Process Assistant-02

Desktop Printing Operator-03

Pharmacist-02

Welder-02

Carpenter GradeII-01

Turner-01

Machinist-01

Fitter-02

Eligibility Criteria for OSSC Group C Recruitment 2021-22 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

Binder Grade-III-Must have completed HSC with National Trade certificate/National Apprentice certificate in Binding Trade or its equivalent from School of Printing and allied Trades or similar institutions recognized by NCVT.

Copy Holder-Must be Bachelor Degree in any discipline. Candidates having National Trade Certificate/National Apprentice Certificate in Printing Trade shall be given preference in form of weight age Mark @5% of the marks secured in Written Examination.

Electrical Mechanic-Must have completed H.S.C. with IT! in Electrician Trade However having Diploma/ Degree in Electrical

Engineering shall be given preference in form of weightage marks @5% of the marks secured in Written Examination.

Electrical Mistry- Must have completed H.S.C. with IT! in Electrician Trade. However candidates having Diploma/ Degree in Electrical Engineering shall be given preference in form of weight age mark@5% of the marks secured in Written Examination.

Offset Machine Assistant-Must have completed H.S.C. with National Trade Certificate/National Apprentice Certificate in offset Printing/ Litho Offset Trade or equivalent Trade from a NCVT Recognised /Registered Institution

Process Assistant-Must have completed H.S.C. with National Trade Certificate/National Apprentice Certificate in Plate Making /Retouching Trade or equivalent Trade from a NCVT Recognized /Registered Institution.

Desktop Printing Operator-Must have passed +2/ Intermediate with National Trade Certificate/National Apprentice Certificate in Offset/Plate Making / Retouching Trade from a NCVT recognized Institution.

Pharmacist with Diploma in Pharmacy from a recognized institution

Welder-Must have passed HSC with ITI in Welder Trade from a recognized Institution.

Carpenter Grade-II-Must have passed HSC with ITI in Carpenter Trade from a recognized Institution

Turner-Must have passed HSC with ITI in Turner Trade from a recognized Institution

Machinist-Must have passed HSC with ITI in Machinist Trade from a recognized Institution.

Fitter-Must have passed HSC with ITI in Fitter Trade from a recognized Institution.



How to Apply for OSSC Group C Recruitment 2021-22 Job Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode from on or before 11 January 2022.