OPSC IMO Exam Date 2023 Released For Insurance Medical Officer Posts: Download Schedule Here

Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has published a short notice regarding the written exam schedule for the post of Insurance Medical Officer on its official website. Commission will be conducting the written exam for Insurance Medical Officer against advt. no. 14 of 2022-23 on May 07, 2023 (Sunday). All those candidates who have applied successfully for the Insurance Medical Officer posts can download the detailed exam schedule available on the official website of OPSC-www.opsc.gov.in.

The link to download the IMO exam schedule pdf is available here

According to the short notice released, OPSC will conduct the written exam for the Insurance Medical Officer post on May 11, 2023. Candidates who have applied for the above posts should note that the Commission will release the detailed programme of examination in due course of time. The detailed venue of examination centres and other updates will be notified by the Commission shortly on its official website.

OSSC IMO Exam Schedule 2023 : Overview

Organization Odisha Public Service Commission Post Name Insurance Medical Officer Number of Posts 93 Advt No 14 of 2022-23 Category Govt Jobs Exam Date May 07, 2023 (Sunday). Official Website opsc.gov.in/







You can download the OPSC IMO Exam Schedule 2023 from the official website

