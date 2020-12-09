OSSC Interview Schedule 2020 for Senior Economic Investigator Post Released @ossc.gov.in, Check Details Here

OSSC Interview Schedule 2020: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the Interview Schedule for the Senior Economic Investigator Exam 2015 on its official website. All those candidates who have qualified for the Viva Voce Test for Senior Economic Investigator Posts can check the Interview schedule available on the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) -http://www.ossc.gov.in/.



Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) will conduct the Viva-Voce Test for Senior Economic Investigator Posts from 18 to 21 December 2020. Viva-Voce test will be conducted in two session-first from 09.30 AM onwards and second session from 01.30 PM onwards. The details schedule for the Viva-Voce test indicating with date/time and Roll Number of the candidates has been uploaded on the official portal.

Candidates who have qualified for the Viva-Voce can download their Admission Letter from 15 December 2020 onwards from the official website.

Candidates who have not attended the Certificate Verification from dated 17 February 2020 to 19 February 2020 but shortlisted for Viva-Voce test on the basis of information furnished in the online application form with regards to marks, their certificate/documents will be verified on the date of Viva-Voce test. Candidates can check the details interview schedule and other details with the notification available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.



Direct Link for OSSC Interview Schedule 2020 for Senior Economic Investigator Posts



How to Download: OSSC Interview Schedule 2020 for Senior Economic Investigator Posts