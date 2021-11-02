OSSC Interview Admit Card 2021 for Industrial Promotion Officer to Release on Nov 04 @ossc.gov.in, Check Revised Schedule

Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released short notification regarding the Revised Interview Schedule/ Admit Card for the Industrial Promotion Officer post on its official website-ossc.gov.in. Check details here.

OSSC IPO Interview Admit Card 2021: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released short notification regarding the downloading of Interview Admit Card for the Viva Voce round for the post of Industrial Promotion Officer. Commission has also released the revised Interview Schedule for Industrial Promotion Officer posts. All such candidates who have qualified for the interview round for the Industrial Promotion Officer post can check the revised schedule/admit card downloading process available on the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) i.e-ossc.gov.in.

According to the short notice released, Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) will conduct the interview for the post of Industries Promotion Officer post-2019 from 08 to 10 November 2021. Commission has uploaded the revised interview scheduled for the Industries Promotion Officer post on its official website. However you can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link to Download: OSSC IPO Revised Interview Schedule 2021

It is noted that Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) was set to conduct the interview for the post of Industrial Promotion Officer from 26 October 2021 onward.

All such candidates who have qualified for the interview round for the Industries Promotion Officer post should note that Commission will upload the Interview Admit Card 2021 on 04 November 2021 on its official website. Candidates can download the OSSC Interview Admit Card 2021 from the link available under What's New Section on the home page. Candidates will have to provide their login credentials including User ID and Password on the link available on the home page.

Check Process to Download: OSSC IPO Interview Admit Card 2021