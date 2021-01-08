OSSC JDEO Final Result 2021 Out for Junior Data Entry Operator Post @ossc.gov.in, Check List of Qualified Candidates

OSSC Final Result 2021: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has declared the Final Selection List for the Junior Data Entry Operator under Home Department-2015 on its official website. All such candidates who have appeared in the written examination/Computer Practical Test for Aata Entry Operator posts can check their result available on the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) -ossc.gov.in.

Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has uploaded the list of provisionally selected candidates for Junior Data Entry Operator under Home Department-2015 on its official portal. Selection has been done based on the performance of candidates in the Written Examination (Computer Fundamental Theory), Computer Practical Test and Weightatge mark and upon eligibility Certificate/Document Verification.

Candidates appeared in the various round of selection process for Junior Data Entry Operator under Home Department-2015 can check their result available on the official website. However you can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for OSSC Provisional Result 2021 for Junior Data Entry Operator Post



How to Download: OSSC Provisional Result 2021 for Junior Data Entry Operator Post

Visit the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission i.e-http://www.ossc.gov.in.

Go to the What's New section available on the home page.

Click on link-Final Select List For The Post of Junior Data Entry Operator (Home Deptt.)-2015 available on the home page.

You will get the PDF of the List of Provisionally Selected Candidates in a new window.

Candidates are advised to download and take a printout of the Final Selected Candidates for future reference.



It is noted that Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) had earlier released the job notification for Junior Data Entry Operator under Home Department-2015 on its official website.