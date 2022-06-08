OSSC JE Provisional Result 2019 (Declared) for Junior Engineer (Civil) Post @ossc.gov.in, Check DV Schedule

Odisha SSC has released the Junior Engineer (Civil)provisional result on its official website-ossc.gov.in. Download PDF here.

OSSC JE Provisional Result 2019: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has announced the Provisional Result for Junior Engineer (Civil) - 2019 post on its official website. Candidates qualified in the written exam are able to appear in the certificate verification round as per the selection process for the Junior Engineer (Civil) - 2019 post. A total of 520 candidates are qualified provisionally for the document verification round for the Junior Engineer (Civil) - 2019 post.

Candidates appeared in the mains written examination for Junior Engineer (Civil) post against Advertisement No. 2747/OSSC dated 29.08.2019 can download OSSC JE Provisional Result 2019 from the official website -ossc.gov.in.

Direct Link to Download: OSSC JE Provisional Result 2019







Commission had conducted the mains written exam for the post of Junior Engineer (Civil) 2019 on 19 August 2021. Based on the marks secured in the mains exam and career evaluation, Commission has uploaded the PDF of the list of provisionally qualified candidates for the next document verification round.

Commission will conduct the document verification for the qualified candidates from 27 June 2022 onwards.

All those candidates appeared in the mains exam round for the Junior Engineer (Civil) - 2019 can download the provisional result available on the official website after following the steps given below.



How to Download: OSSC JE Provisional Result 2019 Check Steps