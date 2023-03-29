OSSC JEA DV Schedule 2023 Postponed For Junior Executive Assistant Post: Check Revised Date Update

Odisha SSC on 29 March 2023 has released postponement notice for Certificate Verification for the post of Junior Executive Assistant on its official website-https://www.ossc.gov.in. Download PDF.

OSSC JEA DV Schedule 2023 Postponement Notice: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) on 29 March 2023 has released a short notice regarding the postponement of Certificate Verification for the post of Junior Executive Assistant-2022 on its official website. The Certificate Verification for the post of Junior Executive Assistant-2022 Advt. No.5243/OSSC was scheduled to be held on 31 March 2023.

All such candidates qualified for the document round for Junior Executive Assistant are advised to download the OSSC JEA Skill Test Hall Ticket 2023 from the official website of OSSC at -https://www.ossc.gov.in.

However you can download the OSSC JEA DV Schedule 2023 Update directly through the link given below.

According to the short notice released, the Certificate Verification for the post of Junior Executive Assistant-2022 which was scheduled on 31 March 2023 is now postponed due to unavoidable circumstances.

Earlier OSSC has launched the recruitment drive for 85 posts of Junior Executive Assistant-2022 on its official website. Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of performance of candidates in written exam and skill test followed by certificate verification round.

The Commission will release the revised date for the Certificate Verification of shortlisted candidates in due course of time on its official website. Candidates are advised to keep constant touch with the official website of OSSC for further updates in this regard.



