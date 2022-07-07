OSSC JFTA Admit Card 2022 (Out) Check How to Download OSSC JFTA Admit Card Link at ossc.gov.in

Odisha SSC has released the written exam Admit Card for the Junior Fisheries Technical Assistants on its official website-ossc.gov.in. Download PDF.

OSSC JFTA Admit Card 2022 Download: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the written exam Admit Card for the Junior Fisheries Technical Assistants-2021 on its official website. Commission is set to conduct the written exam for the post of Junior Fisheries Technical Assistants on 15 July 2022.

Candidates shortlisted for the written exam for Junior Fisheries Technical Assistants-2021 under Directorate of Fisheries, Odisha can download their Admit Card from the official website-ossc.gov.in.

However you can download the OSSC JFTA Admit Card 2022 directly with the link given below.

It is noted that OSSC will conduct the written exam for the Post of Junior Fisheries Technical Assistants-2021 against Advt. No.4347/OSSC on 15 July 2022 through Computer Based Recruitment Examination (CBRE) mode. There will be total 100 questions in the exam for 100 marks for Vocational Fisheries, Chemistry and Biology subjects. Duration of the exam will be One & Half Hours and there will be negative marking@0.25 marks for each wrong answer.

Candidates can download OSSC JFTA Admit Card 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download OSSC JFTA Admit Card 2022 Check Steps