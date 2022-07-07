OSSC JFTA Admit Card 2022 (Out) Check How to Download OSSC JFTA Admit Card Link at ossc.gov.in

OSSC JFTA Admit Card 2022 Download: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the written exam Admit Card for the Junior Fisheries Technical Assistants-2021 on its official website. Commission is set to conduct the written exam for the post of Junior Fisheries Technical Assistants on 15 July 2022.
Candidates shortlisted for the written exam for Junior Fisheries Technical Assistants-2021 under Directorate of Fisheries, Odisha can download their Admit Card from the official website-ossc.gov.in.
However you can download the OSSC JFTA Admit Card 2022 directly with the link given below.
Direct Link to Download: OSSC JFTA Admit Card 2022
It is noted that OSSC will conduct the written exam for the Post of Junior Fisheries Technical Assistants-2021 against Advt. No.4347/OSSC on 15 July 2022 through Computer Based Recruitment Examination (CBRE) mode. There will be total 100 questions in the exam for 100 marks for Vocational Fisheries, Chemistry and Biology subjects. Duration of the exam will be One & Half Hours and there will be negative marking@0.25 marks for each wrong answer.
Candidates can download OSSC JFTA Admit Card 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.
How to Download OSSC JFTA Admit Card 2022 Check Steps
- Visit the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission. www.ossc.gov.in.
- Click on the What is New Section available on the home page.
- Click on link-Download the Admission Letter for the Post of Junior Fisheries Technical Assistants-2021 under Directorate of Fisheries, Odisha Advt. No.4347/OSSC Dtd.24.12.2021 available on the homepage.
- You will have to provide your login credentials to the link opened in a new window.
- Download and save OSSC JFTA Admit Card 2022 for future reference.