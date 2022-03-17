OSSC Jr Clerk Admit Card 2022 (Out) @ossc.gov.in, Check Download Link Here

OSSC Jr Clerk Admit Card 2022 has been released by Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) at ossc.gov.in. Candidates can download OSSC Admit Card from here.

OSSC Jr Clerk Admit Card 2022: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has uploaded the admit card of the Preliminary Examination for the post of Junior Clerk. The mode of the xam will be online. Those who have applied for OSSC Jr Clerk Recruitment 2022 and appearing in OSSC can download OSSC Admit Card at ossc.gov.in.

However, OSSC Jr Clerk Admit Card Link is available below. Candidates can download OSSC Junior Clerk Admit Card through the provided link.

OSSC Jr Clerk Exam will be conducted on 22 and 23 March 2022. The candidates will be asked questions on the following subject:

Subject Marks Time General Awareness 100 1 hour and 30 min

The prelims exam is of qualifying in Examination nature and the mark secured by the Qualifying candidates in this stage will not be considered for the selection.

OSSC Jr Clerk Syllabus 2022

The questions will be framed from the following topics:

Current events

History

Geography

General Science

Constitution of India

Indian Polity & Governance

Human rights

Computer Fundamentals

English language

Odia language Grammar & comprehension

The questions on logical reasoning and aptitude shall be of High School standard.

taken into account while preparing the final select list.

6(Six) times of the vacancies in order of merit category wise shall be shortlisted for appearing the Main Written Examination

How to Download OSSC Jr Clerk Admit Card 2022 ?