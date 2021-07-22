OSSC Admit Card 2021 Released for Junior Clerk Post @ossc.gov.in, Check Direct Link

Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the OSSC Junior Clerk Admit Card 2021 on its Official website www.ossc.gov.in. Check direct link here.

OSSC Junior Clerk Admit Card 2021: OSSC Junior Clerk Admit Card 2021 are released by Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) on its Official website www.ossc.gov.in. All such candidates shortlisted for skill test for Junior Clerk-2016 post Exam can download their OSSC Junior Clerk Admit Card 2021 from the direct link given on the official website.

Direct link for OSSC Junior Clerk Admit Card 2021 is available on the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC). It is noted that Commission is set to conduct the skill test for Junior Clerk Admit Card on 26.7.2021 .

In a bid to download the OSSC Junior Clerk Admit Card 2021, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including Registration Number and Date Of Birth on the place given on the official website.

It is noted that Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) had conducted the Junior Clerk 2016 Exam 2021 on 15 and 16 February at various exam centre. Commission had earlier released the list of provisionally selected candidates for Computer Skill Test. Now all these shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the Skill Test for Junior Clerk post.

All such candidates qualified for Skill Test for Junior Clerk post can download their OSSC Junior Clerk Admit Card 2021 from the official website.

How to Download OSSC Junior Clerk Admit Card 2021