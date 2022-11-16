OSSC JEO Admit Card 2022 On Nov 19: Download Junior Executive Assistant Exam Schedule

Odisha SSC has released short notice regarding the Admit Card/Schedule for the Junior Executive Assistant on its official website-ossc.gov.in. Download PDF here.

OSSC Junior Executive Assistant Admit Card/Schedule 2022 Update: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released short notice regarding the Admit Card/Schedule for the written exam for the post of Junior Executive Assistant-2022 on its official website. Commission will be conducting the written exam for the Junior Executive Assistant post from 29 November 2022 onward.

Commission will upload the Admit Card for the candidates applied successfully for the above post can download the OSSC Junior Executive Assistant Admit Card/Schedule 2022 Update from the official website-ossc.gov.in.

However, the direct link to download the OSSC Junior Executive Assistant Admit Card/Schedule 2022 Update is available below.

Link To Download: OSSC JEA Admit Card/Schedule 2022 Update





As per the short notice released, Commission is set to conduct the written test in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode from 29 November to 02 December 2022. The Language test for the above post will be held in English and Odia across the state.

There will be total 40 questions carrying 2.5 marks each and duration of the examination will be 01 Hour. Candidates should note that there will be negative marking @0.625 marks for each wrong answer.

Candidates can download their Admit Card from the official website from 19 November 2022 after providing their login credentials on the official website.

You will get the details for the written exam including Reporting Time/Gate Closing Time/Exam Timing and Venue etc on the Admit Card.

You can download the OSSC JEA Admit Card/Schedule 2022 Update from the official website after following the steps given below.



Process to Download: OSSC JEA Admit Card/Schedule 2022 Update