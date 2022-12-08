OSSC JMO DV Date 2022 (Out) at ossc.gov.in: Download Junior Mining Officer Schedule PDF

Odisha SSC has released the document verification schedule for the post of Junior Mining Officer on its official website-https://www.ossc.gov.in. Download PDF here.

OSSC Junior Mining Officer DV Schedule 2022 : Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the document verification schedule for the post of Junior Mining Officer-2022 on its official website. The document verification for the post of Junior Mining Officer-2022 against Advertisement No. 5944/OSSC is scheduled on 12 December 2022.

All those candidates qualified for the document verification round for the Junior Mining Officer post can download the OSSC Junior Mining Officer Interview Schedule 2022 from the official website of OSSC-https://www.ossc.gov.in.

Commission has uploaded the OSSC Junior Mining Officer Document Verification Schedule 2022 link under the what's new section of its official website. However you can download the OSSC Junior Mining Officer Document Verification Schedule 2022 directly through the link given below.

It is noted that OSSC will conduct the Document Verification for the qualified candidates for the post of Junior Mining Officer-2022 on 12 December 2022. Candidates can check their interview date/time/verification board which are available on the official website.

You can download the OSSC Junior Mining Officer DV Schedule 2022 from the official website after following the essential steps given below.



How to Download: OSSC JMO Document Verification Schedule 2022