OSSC Admit Card 2021 Out for Junior Stenographer Post @ossc.gov.in, Check Process to Download

OSSC Junior Stenographer Admit Card 2021 Download: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the Admit Card for the Language Test for Junior Stenographer posts. All such candidates who have qualified for the Language Test round for Junior Stenographer posts can download their Admit Card from the link given on the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission -ossc.gov.in.

Alternatively, you can download the OSSC Junior Stenographer Admit Card 2021 directly from the link given below.

Direct Link to Download: OSSC Junior Stenographer Admit Card 2021





Candidate s who have qualified for language test round for Junior Stenographer post should note that they will have to provide their login credentials including Application Sequence No and Date of Birth on the link given on the official website.

It is noted that Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) is set to conduct the Language Test round for Junior Stenographer posts on 25 November 2021.

It is noted that Commission will conduct the language test for English and Odiya languages in Computer Based Recruitment Examination (CBRE) mode.

There will be 50 questions on objective mode and exam will be held from 10.30 a.m to 11.30 a.m

All such candidates qualified for the Language Test round for Junior Stenographer post can download their Admit Card with following the steps given below.

How to Download: OSSC Junior Stenographer Admit Card 2021