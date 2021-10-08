OSSC Mains Exam 2021 Postponed for Jr. Asst and Assistant Training Officer Posts @ossc.gov.in, Check Latest Update

Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has postponed the Mains Exams including Jr. Asst under GA & PG Department-2019 and Assistant Training Officer-2016 on its official website-www.ossc.gov.in/. Check details here.

OSSC Mains Exam 2021 Postponed: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released a short notice on 08 October 2021 regarding the postponement of Mains Exams including Jr. Asst under GA & PG Department-2019 and Assistant Training Officer-2016. All such candidates who have to appear in the mains exam for the the above posts can check the postponement notice available on the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC)-www.ossc.gov.in/.

It is noted that Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) was to conduct the mains exam for Jr. Asst under GA & PG Department-2019(Advt No. 4643/OSSC dated 27.12.2019) on 24/25 October 2021. Mains exam for Assistant Training Officer-2016(Advt. No. 4178/OSSC dated 24.12.2016) was scheduled on 30 October 2021.

Now as per the notice released by OSSC, Commission has decided to postpone both the exams due to certain unavoidable circumstances until further orders.

Commission will release the revised date shortly on its official website. Candidates are advised to be in regular touch with the official website to know further updates.

