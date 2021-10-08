Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

OSSC Mains Exam 2021 Postponed for Jr. Asst and Assistant Training Officer Posts @ossc.gov.in, Check Latest Update

Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has postponed the Mains Exams including Jr. Asst under GA & PG Department-2019 and Assistant Training Officer-2016 on its official website-www.ossc.gov.in/. Check details here.

Created On: Oct 8, 2021 16:12 IST
OSSC Mains Exam 2021 Postponement Notice
OSSC Mains Exam 2021 Postponed: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released a short notice on 08 October 2021 regarding the postponement of Mains Exams including Jr. Asst under GA & PG Department-2019 and Assistant Training Officer-2016. All such candidates who have to appear in the mains exam  for the the above posts can check the postponement notice available on the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC)-www.ossc.gov.in/.

The OSSC Mains Exam 2021 Postponement notice for the Jr. Asst under GA & PG Department-2019 and Assistant Training Officer-2016 is available on the official website.  You can check same also with the direct link given below. 

Direct Link: OSSC Mains Exam 2021 Postponement notice

It is noted that Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) was to conduct the mains exam for Jr. Asst under GA & PG Department-2019(Advt No. 4643/OSSC dated 27.12.2019) on 24/25 October 2021. Mains exam for Assistant Training Officer-2016(Advt. No. 4178/OSSC dated 24.12.2016) was scheduled on 30 October 2021. 

Now as per the  notice released by OSSC, Commission has decided to postpone both the exams due to certain unavoidable circumstances until further orders. 

Commission will release the revised date shortly on its official website. Candidates are advised to be in regular touch with the official website to  know further updates. 

You can check the detail OSSC Mains Exam 2021 Postponement notice available on the official website. 

How to Download: OSSC Mains Exam 2021 Postponement notice

  1. Visit the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission. i.e -http://www.ossc.gov.in
  2. Go to the What’ New Section available on the home page.
  3. Click on link-Notice Regarding Postpone of Main written Examination of Jr. Asst under GA & PG Department-2019(Advt No. 4643/OSSC dated 27.12.2019) and Assistant raining Officer-2016(Advt. No. 4178/OSSC dated 24.12.2016) on the home page.
  4. Click the link and you will get the PDF of the OSSC Mains Exam 2021 Postponement notice .
  5. Candidates are required to download and take a printout of the same for future reference.

