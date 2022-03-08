OSSC Prelims Admit Card 2022 To Release on March 10 for Civil Defence Instructor Post @ossc.gov.in, Check Schedule

OSSC has released notice for the the Prelims Admit Card/Exam Schedule for the Civil Defence Instructor post on its official website-ossc.gov.in. Check process to download.

OSSC Prelims Admit Card/Exam Schedule 2022 Update: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released notice for the the Prelims Admit Card/Exam Schedule for the Civil Defence Instructor/Senior Store Inspector post under D.G. of Police, Fire Service, Home Guards and Civil Defence, Odisha. Commission will conduct the prelims exam for Civil Defence Instructor/Senior Store Inspector post on 14 March 2022.

Candidates who have successfully applied for the Civil Defence Instructor/Senior Store Inspector post can download the OSSC Prelims Admit Card 2022 Update from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download OSSC Prelims Admit Card/Exam Schedule 2022 Update Steps Here

Visit the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission. www.ossc.gov.in. Click on the What is New Section available on the home page. Click on link-Notice Regarding Preliminary Examination for the Post of Civil Defence Instructor/Senior Store Inspector [Advt No-4559/OSSC Dated -31.12.2020] available on the homepage. You will be redirected to a new window where you will get the PDF of the OSSC Prelims Admit Card/Exam Schedule 2022 Update. Download and save the same for future reference.

As per the short notice released, OSSC will conduct the prelims exam for Civil Defence Instructor/Senior Store Inspector post from 10. 30 A.M. to 11.30 A.M. on 14 March 2022. There will be total 100 questions for one marks each question for the exam. Candidates should note that there will be negative marking of @0.25 marks for each wrong answer.

Commission will release the Admit Card for prelims exam on 10 March 2022 on its official website. Candidates can download their Admit Card after providing their login credentials with the link available on the official website.

