OSSC Primary Investigator Mains Admit Card 2021 Today @ossc.gov.in, Check Exam Date, Exam Pattern, Instructions, Latest Updates here

OSSC Primary Investigator Admit Card 2021: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) is going to release OSSC Primary Investigator Mains Admit Card 2021 today. All such candidates who have qualified in the prelims exam will be able to appear in the mains exam. The admit cards for the same will be uploaded soon on ossc.gov.in.

The commission has decided to conduct the OSSC Primary Investigator Mains 2021 on 2 March 2021 in two sittings. i.e. Morning (10 AM to 12 PM) and Afternoon (2.30 PM to 4.30 PM) at different centres of Bhubaneswar. The candidates will have to report at the exam centre prior to 1.30 hr. The details of the exam centre will be available on the admit card. The admit cards for the same can be released anytime on the official website. All candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates.

How and Where to Download OSSC Primary Investigator Mains Admit Card 2021?

Visit the official website.i.e.ossc.gov.in. Click on OSSC Primary Investigator Mains Admit Card 2021flashing on the homepage. Enter your roll number, date of birth and other details on the login page. Then, OSSC Primary Investigator Mains Admit Card 2021will be displayed. Download OSSC Primary Investigator Mains Admit Card 2021and save it for future reference.

Download OSSC Primary Investigator Mains Admit Card 2021 - link to active soon

The candidates are advised to appear in the mock test before appearing in the online exam. The link of the mock test link will be shortly available on the official website. According to the OSSC Release, the admit cards will be released from 23 February 2021onwards by clicking on the candidate’s login using their user id and password.

The candidates are required to maintain COVID-19 guidelines during the conduct of the exam and submit a self-declaration form at the exam centre as appended to in the advisory notice number 452/OSSC dated 17 February.

OSSC Primary Investigator Mains Exam Pattern

OSSC Primary Investigator Mains Exam 2021 will have 120 Marks for 1 hour 30 Minutes.