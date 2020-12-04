OSSC Exam Schedule 2020 Released for Revenue Inspector and Amin Posts @ossc.gov.in, Check DV/Skill Date Details

OSSC Exam Schedule 2020 : Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the Written Exam/Skill Test Schedule for the Revenue Inspector and Amin posts on its official website. All such candidates who have qualified for Written Exam/Skill Test round for Revenue Inspector and Amin posts can check the details schedule available on the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission -ossc.gov.in/.

As per the short notification released by the Odisha Staff Selection Commission, the written examination for the Revenue Inspector and Amin-2014 will be conducted on 29 December 2020 at Bhubaneswar.

Commission has also released the Certificate Verification-cum-Computer Skill Test for the Revenue Inspector and Amin post which will be held on 30 December 2020.

Exam for General Awareness will be conducted in objective type in Question-cum-Answer Booklet and the paper will for maximum marks 100. Duration for the exam will be from 10.00 A.M. to 11.00 A.M. Exam for General Awareness will be conducted only for the candidates applied for Revenue Inspector.

Exam for Arithmetic will be held for 100 Maximum Marks from 12.00 PM to 1.30 PM and it will be for both posts-Revenue Inspector and Amin.

Exam for Computer Written Test will also be for both posts and it will be conducted from 02.30 PM to 03.15 PM. Exam for Handwriting in Odia will be held from 03.30 PM to 04.15 PM and candidates who have applied for both the posts will have to appear for this test.

Certificate Verification and Computer skill test will be conducted on 30 December 2020. Candidates who have to appear for the Revenue Inspector and Amin posts, can check the details schedule of Written exam and DV/Skill test available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for OSSC Exam Schedule 2020 for Revenue Inspector and Amin Posts



