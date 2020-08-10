OSSC Revised Calendar 2020 Out @ossc.gov.in: Odisha CPSE 2018 Prelims to be held on 4 Oct, Check Details Here

OSSC Revised Calendar 2020: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the revised exam calendar for recruitment to the various posts at ossc.gov.in. The commission has revised/rescheduled various exams from September 2020 to November 2020. Candidates who are going to appear for OSSC Recruitment 2020 Exams can check the revised calendar on the official website of OSSC.i.e.ossc.gov.in.

According to the Calendar, The commission will conduct the Odisha Combined Police Service Exam CPSE 2018 Prelims against the advertisement no. 3761/OSSC Dt. 31 December 2018 on 4 October 2020 while the exam for Odisha Junior Assistant Prelims 2019 Exam against the advertisement number 4643/OSSC Dt. 27 December 2019 will be held on 6 September 2020 and the admit card will be released prior 15 days from the date of examination.

Moreover, the commission will conduct all recruitment mains exams including Junior Assistant H & UD 2019, CDSE 2017 Mains, Electrician Grade 2 2016, Block Social Security Officer, Assistant Training Officer 2016, Store Keeper cum Computer Operator 2016, Staff Nurse, ANM, X-Ray Technician, ECG, Technician etc. 2019, Assistant Scientific Officer 2019 between the month of September to November 2020.

All those candidates who are going to appear in these exams are advised to stay tuned on the official website for latest updates. Candidates can check OSSC Revised Calendar 2020 in the provided hyperlink.

How and Where to Check OSSC CPSE and Other Exam New Schedule 2020

Visit the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission. i.e -http://www.ossc.gov.in.

Click on link-NOTICE-EXAM SCHEDULE OF OSSC FROM September 2020 TO Nevembwe 2020 available on the homepage.

After clicking, The new exam calendar will be opened.

Candidates are required to download and take a printout of the schedule for future reference.

OSSC Revised Calendar 2020

Official Website

