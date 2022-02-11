OSSC SI Admit Card 2022 Out: Download PST Call Letter

OSSC SI Admit Card 2022 has been released by Odisha Staff Selection Commission at ossc.gov.in. Download From Here.

OSSC SI Admit Card 2022 Download: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has uploaded admit card of OSSC SI PST 2019. Candidates who are appearing in the Physical Standard Measurement & Physical Test for the post of Sub-Inspector of Police can download OSSC Admit Card from the official website -ossc.gov.in.

OSSC SI Admit Card Link is also available in this article for the candidates. OSSC SI Physical Exam will be conducted from 15 to 17 February 2022. The candidates can check their exam date, time and center on their admit card.

The exam will be conducted at OSAP, 7th Battalion Ground, Chandrasekharpur, Bhubneshwar from 6:30 AM onwards.

How to Download OSSC SI Admit Card 2022 ?

Visit the official website of OSSC i.e. ossc.gov.in

Click on ‘Click Here to Download Admission Letter’ given against ‘Download Admission letter of Physical Standard Measurement & Physical Test for the post of Sub-Inspector Excise-2019.’

It will redirect to a new page where you are required to provide your Application Sequence No and Date Of Birth(DDMMYYYY):

Download OSSC SI PST Admit Card

Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) had published notice for recruitment id 87 Sub-Inspector of Excise Posts under Excise Commissioner, Odisha, Cuttack. Commission, against recruitment notice 'Advt. No. IIE-144/2021-4319/OSSC' on its official website on 23 December 2021.