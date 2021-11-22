OSSC Mains Admit Card 2021 Released for Sub-Inspector Posts @ossc.gov.in, Check Process to Download

Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the Mains Exam Admit Card for the Sub-Inspector of Police on its official website -ossc.gov.in. Check process to download.

OSSC SI Mains Admit Card 2021 Download: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the Mains Exam Admit Card for the posts of Sub-Inspector of Police, HB,CID,CB on 22 November 2021. All those candidates who have qualified for the Mains Written Exam round for Sub-Inspector of Police, HB,CID,CB posts can download their OSSC Mains Admit Card 2021 available on the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) -ossc.gov.in.

Commission is set to conduct the mains exam for Sub-Inspector of Police, HB,CID,CB on 28/29 November 2021. Exam for General English and Odia Language in Subjective Mode will be held on 28 November 2021. Exam for General Studies will be conducted on 29 November 2021 in Objective Mode. The General Studies exam in objective exam will be held in CBRE mode.

Candidates can download their Admission letter from the link available on the official website under Home Page (What's New) of the official website from 22.11.2021 onwards.

In a bid to download the Admit Card, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including 'user Id' and 'password'. Candidates should note that the application number is the user Id & Date of Birth is the Password to download their Admit Card.

The centre of examination for the examination on 28.11.2021 (subjective type test ) and 29.11.2021 (Objective type test) will be intimated to the candidates in their admission letter. The candidates will have to download two admission letters for 28.11.2021

and 29.11.2021 separately to appear the examination on both the days from two different links to be provided by the Commission in the website.

You can check the Admit Card downloading notice available on the official website. Check process to Download the OSSC SI Mains Admit Card 2021.

How to Download: OSSC SI Mains Admit Card 2021