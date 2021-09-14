OSSC Mains Exam Schedule 2021 Out for Staff Nurse, ANM and Others @ossc.gov.in, Check Admit Card Downloading Date

Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the Mains Exam schedule for the posts of Staff Nurse and other posts on its official website-ossc.gov.in.

OSSC Staff Nurse Mains Exam Schedule 2021: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the Mains Exam schedule for the posts of Staff Nurse, ANM, Pharmacist, X-Ray Technician, ECG Technician-2019. The Mains written exam for the above posts is scheduled on 20 September 2021.

All such candidates who have qualified for mains exam round for these posts can check the OSSC Staff Nurse Mains Exam Schedule 2021 available on the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission-ossc.gov.in.

Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has uploaded the details Mains Exam Programme for the various Paramedical Posts including Staff Nurse, ANM, Pharmacist, X-Ray Technician, ECG Technician on its official website. Commission has released the programme for the Computer Based Recruitment Examination under which the Paper I (Composite Paper) will be held from 10.00 A.M. to 11.00 A.M. and Paper II (Technical Paper) will be conducted from 11.30 A.M. to 12. 30 P.M.

Candidate who have qualified for the various Paramedical Posts should note that they can download their Admission Letter from 15 September 2021 from the official website. In a bid to download their Admission Letter, candidates will have to click the link provided in the What's New Section of the official website.

How to Download: OSSC Staff Nurse Mains Exam Schedule 2021