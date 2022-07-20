OSSC Traffic Constable Admit Card 2022 (Released)@ossc.gov.in, Check Download Link

Odisha SSC has uploaded admit card for the Traffic Constable post on its official website-ossc.gov.in. Check download link.

OSSC Traffic Constable Admit Card 2022 Download: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has uploaded admit card for the written exam for the Traffic Constable post on its official website. Candidates who are appearing in the written exam for the post of Traffic Constable under State Transport Authority (STA), Odisha can download their Admit Card from the official website -ossc.gov.in.

However you can download the OSSC Traffic Constable Admit Card 2022 directly from the link given below.

Direct Link to Download: OSSC Traffic Constable Admit Card 2022





It is noted that OSSC is set to conduct the written exam for the Traffic Constable post on 25 July 2022.

Earlier OSSC has invited online application for the 56 posts of Traffic Constable as Initial Appointees under State Transport Authority, Commerce & Transport (Transport) Department, Govt. of Odisha.

All those candidates who have applied successfully for the Traffic Constable post can download their Admit Card from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download OSSC Traffic Constable Admit Card 2022 Check Steps