OSSC Written Exam/DV/Interview Schedule 2020 Postponed @ossc.gov.in, Check Latest Updates Here

OSSC Written Exam/DV/Interview Schedule 2020 Postponed: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has postponed all the Written Exam/DV/Interview Schedule 2020 on its official website. All such candidates who have to appear for the further examination in terms of Written Exam/DV/Interview etc can check the details of the Postponement notice available on the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) -http://www.ossc.gov.in/.

According to the short notification released by the Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC), "All the scheduled Written Examination/Computer Skill Test/Document Verification/ Viva Voce Test of the Odisha Staff Selection Commission are hereby postponed until further orders in view of the Pandemic situation arising out of COVID-19 (Noval Corana Virus.)

It is noted that Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released earlier the various schedule for the Written Examination/Computer Skill Test/Document Verification/ Viva Voce Test for different examination.

According to the Calendar released by the OPSC earlier, it was set to conduct various Written Examination/Computer Skill Test/Document Verification/ Viva Voce Test under different posts recruitment drive by Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC).

You can check the OSSC Written Exam/DV/Interview Schedule 2020 Postponed notice on the official website of OSSC. You can check the same also with the link given below.

Link for OSSC Written Exam/DV/Interview Schedule 2020 Postponed Notice



How to Download: OSSC Written Exam/DV/Interview Schedule 2020 Postponed

Visit the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission. i.e -http://www.ossc.gov.in.

Go to the is New Section available on the home page.

Click on link-NOTICE: POSTPONEMENT OF ALL SCHEDULED WRITTEN EXAM/ COMPUTER SKILL TEST/ DOCUMENT VERIFICATION/ VIVA VOCE TEST available on the homepage.

You will get the PDF of the Postponed Notice by OSSC.

Candidates are required to download and save the notice for future reference.

