OSSSC Group C Answer Key 2022 (Released) @osssc.gov.in, Download PDF & Raise Objection Till Feb 11

Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has released the answer key for various Group C posts on its official website @osssc.gov.in. Check process to raise objection and how to download OSSSC Group C Answer Key 2022 details below here.

OSSSC Group C Answer Key 2022 Download: Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has released the answer key for various Group C posts including Statistical Field Surveyor, Assistant Revenue Inspector, Amin, Forest Guard and Excise Constable. Candidates who have appeared in the Group C posts written exam can download Answer Key through the official website of OSSSC-osssc.gov.in.

Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) had conducted the written exam for Group C posts on 30 January 2022. Candidates appeared in the written exam can download their Answer Key from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download OSSSC Group C Answer Key 2022 Steps Here:

Visit the official website of OSSSC- ossc.nic.in. Click on the link-Notification No. IIE-136/2021-07 (C)/OSSSC date Answer Keys to the Questions of the Written Test for the Combined Recruitment Examination - 2021 for the Group 'C' Posts. of the homepage. You will get the PDF of the Answer Key in a new window. Go to the Examination Answer Key in the Application Menu and download the Answer Key for various set A/B/C/D. Download and save the same for future reference.

All such candidates appeared in the written exam for various Group C posts including Statistical Field Surveyor, Assistant Revenue Inspector, Amin, Forest Guard and Excise Constable should note that they can raise their objections, if any by clicking "File Objection for the published Answer Keys". Last date for raising objection is 11 February 2022.

You can download the PDF of the Answer Key and process to raise the objection directly through the link given below.