OSSSC Group C Recruitment 2021 @osssc.gov.in: 2841 Vacancies for Forest Guard, RI, Excise Constable and Other Posts

Odisha Sub-ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has published a notification for 2800+ District/Group C Posts. Check Details Here.

Created On: Sep 25, 2021 16:56 IST
OSSSC Group C Recruitment 2021
OSSSC Group C Recruitment 2021: Odisha Sub-ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) is hiring 2800+ District/Group C Posts. OSSSC Recruitment is being done for the post of Statistical Field Surveyor, Assistant Revenue Inspector, Amin, Forest Guard, Excise Constable under different departments of Government of Odisha.

Candidates who possess required eligibility criteria can apply online from 01 October 2021 on osssc.gov.in. The last date of submitting application is 21 October 2021.

The candidates can check districts-wise, division wise and category-wise vacancies, salary, educational qualification, age limit and other details once the detailed notification is released.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 01 October 2021

Last Date of Online Application - 21 October 2021

OSSSC Vacancy Details

Group C - 2841 Posts

  • Statistical Field Surveyor
  • Assistant Revenue Inspector
  • Amin
  • Forest Guard
  • Excise Constable

OSSSC Group C Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Candidates can check the educational qualification and other details, once the notification is released.

How to Apply for OSSSC Group C Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online on official website from 01 October 2021 to 21 October 2021.

FAQ

How many vacancies are available for Odisha Group C Posts ?

A total of 2841 vacancies are available for OSSSC Recruitment 2021.

What is the last date for Odisha Group C Registration 2021

21 October 2021

What is the starting date for OSSSC Group C Recruitment 2021 ?

01 October 2021
