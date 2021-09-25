OSSSC Group C Recruitment 2021 @osssc.gov.in: 2841 Vacancies for Forest Guard, RI, Excise Constable and Other Posts

OSSSC Group C Recruitment 2021: Odisha Sub-ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) is hiring 2800+ District/Group C Posts. OSSSC Recruitment is being done for the post of Statistical Field Surveyor, Assistant Revenue Inspector, Amin, Forest Guard, Excise Constable under different departments of Government of Odisha.
Candidates who possess required eligibility criteria can apply online from 01 October 2021 on osssc.gov.in. The last date of submitting application is 21 October 2021.
The candidates can check districts-wise, division wise and category-wise vacancies, salary, educational qualification, age limit and other details once the detailed notification is released.
Important Dates
Starting Date of Online Application - 01 October 2021
Last Date of Online Application - 21 October 2021
OSSSC Vacancy Details
Group C - 2841 Posts
- Statistical Field Surveyor
- Assistant Revenue Inspector
- Amin
- Forest Guard
- Excise Constable
OSSSC Group C Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
Candidates can check the educational qualification and other details, once the notification is released.
How to Apply for OSSSC Group C Recruitment 2021 ?
Eligible and interested candidates can apply online on official website from 01 October 2021 to 21 October 2021.