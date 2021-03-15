OSSSC Jr Clerk/Jr Asst Skill Test Admit Card 2021 @osssc.gov.in, Download Junior Assistant 2018 Call Letter Here

OSSSC Jr Clerk/Jr Asst Skill Test Admit Card 2021: Odisha Sub-ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has released the skill test admit card for recruitment to the post of Junior Clerk/Junior Assistant vacancies under general and special recruitment drive for ST/ SC of different departments of Govt. of Odisha. The candidates who applied for OSSSC Recruitment 2021 against the advertisement number IIE-20/2020-393 C/OSSSC dated 12 March 2021 can download the admit card through the official website of OSSSC.i.e.osssc.gov.in.

OSSSC Jr Clerk/Jr Asst Skill Test 2021 is scheduled to be held on 21 March 2021 in the districts. The test is qualifying in nature only. The candidates who have found shortlisted in the provisional screening test are eligible to appear in the aforesaid test. The admit cards for the same have been uploaded on the official website. Candidates can download the OSSSC Junior Assistant Skill Test by using their user id and password.

How and Where to Download OSSSC Jr Clerk/Jr Asst Skill Test Admit Card?

Visit the official website of OSSSC.i.e.osssc.gov.in. Click on the link that reads ‘Click here to Download Admit Card for the BASIC COMPUTER SKILLS TEST to be held on 21/03/2021 for the post of Junior Assistant-2018’ flashing on the homepage. It will redirect you to a new window. Download OSSSC Jr Clerk/Jr Asst Skill TestAdmit Card and save it for future reference.

Download OSSSC Jr Clerk/Jr Asst Skill Test Admit Card

The skill test will be of 1 hour 30 minutes comprising Essay & Letter Writing and Computer Basic Skills. A candidate securing minimum 40% marks in it will only be deemed to be qualified but this score shall not be added to the total marks of the recruitment exam. However, the marks secured in the Essay and Letter Writing shall be added to the total marks secured in the written test for the preparation of the final merit list. The candidates can directly download OSSSC Jr Clerk/Jr Asst Skill Test Admit Card by clicking on the above link.