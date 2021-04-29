OSSSC Result 2021 Out for Junior Assistant Posts @osssc.gov.in, Download PDF
Odisha Subordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has declared the final result for the posts of Jr Assistant on its official website - osssc.gov.in. Download PDF.
OSSSC Junior Assistant Result 2021: Odisha Subordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has declared the final result for the posts of Jr Assistant on its official website. All such candidates who have appeared in the OSSSC Jr Assistant written test can check their result available on the official website of Odisha Subordinate Staff Selection Commission- osssc.gov.in.
As per the short notification released, Odisha Subordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has uploaded the provisional master merit list and select lists on its official website. Selection has been done on the basis of the performance of candidates in the written test including Essay and Letter Writing test in the Odia and marks awarded for contractual experience as per rules. Candidates who have qualified in the Practical Skill Test (Basic Computer Skill) for Junior Assistant post is uploaded on its official website.
All such candidates who have appeared in the written test including Essay and Letter Writing test for Junior Assistant post can download their result from the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.
Direct Link for OSSSC Result 2021 for Junior Assistant Posts
You May Read Also
OPSC Recruitment 2021: Notification Released for 92 Assistant Soil Conservation Officer Posts @opsc.gov.in
Government Jobs 2020 LIVE Updates: MMRDA, TMC, TANGEDCO Jobs
Government Jobs Exams Dates 2020 LIVE Updates: Writen Exam/Interview/DV/Skill Test and all live Updates
How to Download: OSSSC Result 2021 for Junior Assistant Posts
- Visit the official website of Odisha Subordinate Staff Selection Commission i.e.- osssc.gov.in
- Visit to the Recruitment News section available on the Home Page.
- Click on the link Notification No. IIE-20/2020-482(C)/OSSSC date 28.04.2021 ----- Publication of Provisional Results for recruitment to the District Cadre posts of Junior Assistant under General and Special Drive for ST/SC-2018 on the Home Page.
- You will get the PDF of the OSSSC Result 2021 for Junior Assistant Posts on your screen.
- You can take Print Out of the same and save a copy for future reference.
|General Knowledge for Exams
|Current Affairs for Exams
|Latest Job Notifications