OSSSC Result 2021 Out for Junior Assistant Posts @osssc.gov.in, Download PDF

OSSSC Junior Assistant Result 2021: Odisha Subordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has declared the final result for the posts of Jr Assistant on its official website. All such candidates who have appeared in the OSSSC Jr Assistant written test can check their result available on the official website of Odisha Subordinate Staff Selection Commission- osssc.gov.in.

As per the short notification released, Odisha Subordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has uploaded the provisional master merit list and select lists on its official website. Selection has been done on the basis of the performance of candidates in the written test including Essay and Letter Writing test in the Odia and marks awarded for contractual experience as per rules. Candidates who have qualified in the Practical Skill Test (Basic Computer Skill) for Junior Assistant post is uploaded on its official website.

All such candidates who have appeared in the written test including Essay and Letter Writing test for Junior Assistant post can download their result from the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for OSSSC Result 2021 for Junior Assistant Posts

How to Download: OSSSC Result 2021 for Junior Assistant Posts