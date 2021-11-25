OSSSC Recruitment 2021 for 1000 Lab Technician Posts, Apply Online From 1 Dec @osssc.gov.in

Odisha Sub-ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) is hiring 1000 District Cadre post of Lab Technician 2021. Check Details Here.

OSSSC Lab Technician Recruitment 2021 Notification: Odisha Sub-ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has published a short advertisement for recruitment of 1000 District Cadre post of Lab Technician 2021 on contractual basis in various establishments and 7 Medical College and Hospitals under Health & Family Department of Government of Odisha on its website (osssc.gov.in).

Candidates will be required to register for OSSSC Lab Technician 2021 from 01 December 2021 to 21 December 2021. After registration, the candidates must apply online on or before 25 December 2021.

More details such as districts-wise, division wise and category-wise vacancies, salary, educational qualification, age limit shall be available in the detailed notification.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application/Registration - 01 December 2021

Last date for registration - 21 December 2021

Last Date of Online Application - 25 December 2021

OSSSC Lab Technician Vacancy Details

Lab Technician - 1000 Posts

OSSSC Lab Technician Eligibility Criteria

Candidates can check the educational qualification, age limit and other eligibility criteria once the detailed notice is released.

How to Apply for OSSSC Lab Technician Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can register for the posts from 01 to 21 December 2021 and apply online from 01 December 2021 to 25 December 2021.

OSSSC Lab Technician Notice