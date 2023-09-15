OSSSC PEO Result 2023 Declared: Download Selection PDF at osssc.gov.in

OSSSC PEO Result 2023 has been announced by the Odisha Subordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) for the post of Panchayat Executive Officer (PEO) and Junior Assistant (JA) at osssc.gov.in. Candidates can check the direct download PDF link below.

OSSSC PEO Result 2023: Odisha Subordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) released the selection list of the candidates selected in the Combine Recruitment Examination 2023, conducted for the post of Panchayat Executive Officer (PEO) and Junior Assistant (JA). The result has been announced at the official website i.e. osssc.gov.in, for 2318 vacancies to be filled in various departments and ministries of the Odisha government. The candidates who appeared in the written exam on 09 July 2023 can download the PEO Result.

OSSSC PEO Result 2023

The direct PDF to download the result is given in this article. The candidates can click on the PDF and check the details of the candidates selected for the post of PEO. Those whose roll number is on the list will be called to appear for the skill test. The result has been prepared on the basis of marks obtained in the written exam and marks secured in experience as Gram Rojgar Sevaks (GRS).

OSSSC PEO Skill test 2023

The practical skill test will be conducted on 06 October 2023 for the shortlisted candidates in the concerned districts. The candidates can download OSSSC PEO Skill test Admit Card from 21 September onwards. The admit card can be downloaded using the 'User ID' and 'Password'.

osssc.gov.in PEO Result Overview 2023

Thousanda of candidates have qualified for the PEO exam. The candidates can check the other details related to the result below.

Organization Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) Name of the Post Panchayat Executive Officer and Junior Assistant Number of Vacancies 5396 OSSSC PEO Exam Date 09 July 2023 OSSSC PEO Result Date 15 September 2023 Salary Rs. 35,400 – 1,12,400/- Selection Process Written Exam Skill Test Certificate Verification Official website www.osssc.gov.in



Check the Steps to Download OSSSC PEO Result 2023 from osssc.gov.in

Candidates can download their OSSSC PEO 2023 results online at the official website of the Odisha Subordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) with the help of the steps provided in this article.

Step 1: Open the website of the commission

Step 2: Click on 'Notification No. IIE-51/2023-718(C)/OSSSC dated - 15.09.2023 -----Publication of Provisional Results of the Written Test for the Combined Recruitment Examination - 2023'

Step 3: Download the PDF appearing on your screen

Step 4: Check the roll numbers of all the selected candidates

Step 5: Take the print out of the result