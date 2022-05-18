OSSSC Result 2022 for Group C @osssc.gov.in, Check Roll Number Here

OSSSC Result 2022 has been released by Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission for Group C Posts. Download From Here.

OSSSC Result 2022: Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC), on 18 May 2022, has released the results of the Combined Recruitment Exam 2021 for the recruitment of 2841 vacancies for Group C Posts including Statistical Field Surveyor, Assistant Revenue Inspector, Amin, Forest Guard, and Excise Constable under different departments of the Government of Odisha. Candidates who attended the OSSSC Group C Exam on 30 January can now download OSSSC Group C Result by visiting the OSSSC website (osssc.gov.in). However, they can also check the list of the selected candidates directly by clicking on the OSSSC Result Link provided on our page.

OSSSC PSM/PET/DV 2022

Candidates who found their roll number in the result list will be called for the Physical Standard Measurement (PSM)/Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Verification of Original Documents. The details regarding the same will be intimated to the candidates in due course of time.

How to Download OSSSC Result 2022 ?

Step 1: Go to OSSSC website - osssc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on ‘18.05.2022 ----- Publication of Provisional Results of the written test held on 30.01.2022 for Combined Recruitment Examination-2021 for Group 'C' Posts’.

Step 3: Now, download OSSSC Result PDF

Step 4: Check the roll number of selected candidates for the next round.

OSSSC Group C Exam was held on 30 January 2022 and the answer was released on 04 February 2022. the objections against the answer key were invited upto 11 February 2022.