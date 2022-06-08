OSSSC Revised DV Date 2022 (Released) for Group C Posts @osssc.gov.in, Check Latest Update

Odisha SSSC has released short notice regarding the rescheduled date for the document verification for the Group C posts on its official website-osssc.gov.in. Download PDF here.

OSSSC Revised DV Date 2022 Download: Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has partially rescheduled the document verification scheduled for the Group C posts. Commission has uploaded the PDF for the changed scheduled on its official website.

Candidates who have to appear in the document verification round for the various Group C Posts including Statistical Field Surveyor, Assistant Revenue Inspector, Amin and others can check the OSSSC Revised DV Date 2022 available on the official website of OSSSC-osssc.gov.in.

OSSSC has released the short notice regarding the rescheduling of conduct of verification of original documents for the Combined Recruitment Examination-2021 for Group 'C' Posts for Khordha District.

According to the short notice, the document verification scheduled to be held on 16 June 2022 for the Group C posts is hereby rescheduled to 23 June 2022 as 16 June 2022has been declared as local holiday for Khordha district.

The candidates scheduled to appear on 16 June 2022 are advised to appear before the District level Board on 23 June 2022. Candidates are advised to check the OSSSC Revised DV Date 2022 available on the official website.

You can download the OSSSC Revised DV Date 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download OSSSC Revised DV Date 2022 Check Steps

Visit the official website of OSSSC-osssc.gov.in. Click on the link displaying as-Notification No. IIE-29/2022-158(C)/OSSSC dated - 06.06.2022 Rescheduling of conduct of verification of original documents for the Combined Recruitment Examination-2021 for Group 'C' Posts for Khordha District on the home page. You will be redirected to a new page where you will get the PDF of the OSSSC Revised DV Date 2022. Download OSSSC Revised DV Date 2022 and save it for future reference.

Direct Link to Download OSSSC Revised DV Date 2022



