OSSTET Answer Key 2022 Out, Check Objection and PDF Link Here

OSSTET Answer Key 2022 for Phase 2 has been released by Board of Secondary Education, Odisha (BSE Odisha) at bseodisha.ac.in. Candidates can check PDF Link, Objection Link and Other Details Here.

OSSTET Answer Key 2022: Board of Secondary Education, Odisha (BSE Odisha) has uploaded the answer key of Odisha Secondary School Teacher Eligibility Test 2021 conducted for the 2nd Phase on 09 February 2022. Candidates can download OSSTET 2nd Phase Answer Key and raise objections on the official website - bseodisha.ac.in. However, OSSTET Answer Key Link for Paper 1 and Paper are provided below:

OSSTET Answer Key Objection

The objection can be submitted through the official website or link provided in this article (24 x 7) from 08 March 2022 10.00 am till 12 March 2022 midnight using their roll number and mobile number. You can upload maximum of 10 documents in support of your response. The fee for the challenge is Rs. 500/- per each response.

OSSTET Answer Key Objection Link

How to Download OSSTET Admit Card 2022 ?

.Go to the official website of BSE Odisha bseodisha.ac.in

Click on the link given under 2022-03-08 OSSTET-2021(2nd) SCORING KEY PAPER-I' and ‘2022-03-08 OSSTET-2021(2nd) SCORING KEY PAPER-II ’

Download OSSTET Answer Key PDF

Check Answer Key

Click on ‘2022-03-08 APPLICATION FORM FOR CHALLENGE ON ANSWER KEYS IN OSSTET-2021 (II nd)’ if you have any objection

Login into your account

After login, you will be directed to make payment of fee through online mode only.

Enter your savings bank details, so that in case your response is accepted by the Board, the fee amount for that response shall be refunded by way of RTGS to your savings account. Thereafter click “Final Submit” button to download the acknowledgement receipt.

The OSSTET Certificate shall remain valid till the candidate reaches the upper age limit prescribed for recruitment of teachers as per rules or executive instructions prescribed by the Govt. from time to time.