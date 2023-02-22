OSSTET Answer Key 2023 Released: Download at bseodisha.ac.in

OSSTET Answer Key 2023 has been released at bseodisha.ac.in. Candidates can check the details here.

OSSTET Answer Key 2023: Board of Secondary Education, Odisha (BSE Odisha) has released provisional answer keys of OSSTET 2022 (1st) by visiting the website (bseodisha.ac.in). Candidates can download OSSTET Answer Key from the websote of the board.

The candidates are free to challenge the responses given in the answer key online on visiting the website www.bseodisha.ac.in (24 x 7) from 23 Feb 2023 10.00 am till 27 Feb 2023 midnight. The candidates shall have to deposit fee as well as submit their online application on or before 27 February 2023 midnight.

How to Download OSSTET Answer Key 2023 ?

The candidates can follow the steps mentioned below in order to download the OTET Answer Key from the official website of BSE Odisha.

Step 1: Visit the website of BSE Odisha i.e. bseodisha.ac.in

Step 2: Go to the ‘Latest Updates’ Section

Step 3: Click on the answer key

Step 4: Download BSE Odisha Answer Key