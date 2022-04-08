OSSTET Result 2022 (Out) @bseodisha.ac.in: Check Your 2nd Phase Marks Here

OSSTET Result 2022 has been released by Board of Secondary Education at bseodisha.ac.in. You can check OSSTET 2nd Phase Marks using your Roll Number and DOB Here.

OSSTET Answer Key 2022: Board of Secondary Education, Odisha (BSE Odisha) has released the marks of 2nd Phase of Odisha Secondary School Teacher Eligibility Test 2021 at bseodisha.ac.in. Those who appeared in OSSTET 2nd Phase Exam on 09 February 2022 can check their marks from odisha.indiaresults.com/bse-orissa/. They can directly download OSSTET 2nd Phase Result through OSSTET Result Link below:

Where I can apply after OSSTET 2022 ?

Candidates who have scored the minimum required marks can apply for teaching posts in schools of Odisha

What is OSSTET Certificate Validity ?

It is to be noted the certificate is valid till the upper age limit of the candidate reaches as prescribed for recruitment of teachers as per rules or executive instructions prescribed by the Govt. from time to time.

How to Download OSSTET Result 2022 ?

Step 1:Go to the official website of OSSTET - bseodisha.ac.in

Step 2:Click on ‘RESULTS’ tab available on the homepage

Step 3:A new page will open - http://odisha.indiaresults.com/bse-orissa

Step 4:Here, you need to click on ‘OSSTET EXAM RESULT 2021 (2nd)’

Step 5:Enter your Roll Number and DOB

Step 6: Check OSSTET Marks 2022

OSSTET 2022 Qualifying Marks

The candidates can check the qualifying marks for the exam as per their category below:

SC/ ST/PH/ SEBC - 50%

Other -60%

OSSTET Exam was held in the month of February 2022 and the board had uploaded the answer key for the same on 08 March 2022. Candidates were invited for submitting objections up to 12 March 2022.