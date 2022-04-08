Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

OSSTET Result 2022 (Out) @bseodisha.ac.in: Check Your 2nd Phase Marks Here

OSSTET Result 2022 has been released by  Board of Secondary Education at bseodisha.ac.in. You can check OSSTET 2nd Phase Marks using your Roll Number and DOB Here.

Created On: Apr 8, 2022 13:52 IST
OSSTET Result 2022
OSSTET Result 2022

OSSTET Answer Key 2022: Board of Secondary Education, Odisha (BSE Odisha) has released the marks of 2nd Phase of  Odisha Secondary School Teacher Eligibility Test 2021 at bseodisha.ac.in. Those who appeared in OSSTET 2nd Phase Exam on 09 February 2022 can check their marks from odisha.indiaresults.com/bse-orissa/. They can directly download OSSTET 2nd Phase Result through OSSTET Result Link below:

OSSTET Result Download Link

Where I can apply after OSSTET 2022 ?

Candidates who have scored the minimum required marks can apply for teaching posts in schools of Odisha

What is OSSTET Certificate Validity ?

It is to be noted the certificate is valid till the upper age limit of the candidate reaches as prescribed for recruitment of teachers as per rules or executive instructions prescribed by the Govt. from time to time. 

How to Download OSSTET Result 2022 ?

Step 1:Go to the official website of OSSTET -  bseodisha.ac.in

Step 2:Click on ‘RESULTS’ tab available on the homepage

Step 3:A new page will open - http://odisha.indiaresults.com/bse-orissa 

Step 4:Here, you need to click on ‘OSSTET EXAM RESULT 2021 (2nd)’

Step 5:Enter your Roll Number and DOB

Step 6: Check OSSTET Marks 2022

OSSTET 2022 Qualifying Marks

The candidates can check the qualifying marks for the exam as per their category below:

SC/ ST/PH/ SEBC - 50%

Other  -60%

OSSTET Exam was held in the month of February 2022 and the board had uploaded the answer key for the same on 08 March 2022. Candidates were invited for submitting objections up to 12 March 2022.

FAQ

Is OSSTET Result Released ?

Yes

What is OSSTET Result Link ?

http://results.indiaresults.com/or/bse-orissa/osstet0RESexam-result-2021-2nd/query.htm

What is OSSTET Roll Number ?

You can check your roll number on your OSSTET Admit Card 2022 ?
