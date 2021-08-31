PCMC Recruitment 2021 for 111 Assistant Teacher Posts, Download Notification @pcmcindia.gov.in

Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) is hiring 111 Assistant Teacher. Interested and eligible persons attend walk-in-interview on 08 September 2021.

PCMC Recruitment 2021 Notification: Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Assistant Teacher. Interested and eligible persons attend walk-in-interview on 08 September 2021.

More details on PCMC Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2021 such as vacancy details, educational qualification, age limit, selection process, and other details in the PDF Link.

Important Date

Walk-in Interview: 08 September 2021

PCMC Assistant Teacher Details

Total Posts - 111

Teacher (Marathi Medium) - 88 Posts Teacher (Urdu Medium ) - 23 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for PCMC Assistant Teacher

Educational Qualification:

Candidates should have B.Sc/B.Ed. For more details, check detailed notification link.

How to Apply for PCMC Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible and interested candidates may appear for interview on 08 September 2021. For more details, candidates can check details.

PCMC Assistant Manager Notification Download