PDUSU Result 2023 OUT at shekhauni.ac.in; Direct Link to Download UG, PG Marksheet

PDUSU Result 2023 Released: Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Shekhawati University formerly Shekhawati University has recently published the results for various UG, PG programs. Students can get the direct link provided here and the steps to check the Shekhawati University results.

PDUSU Result 2023 Released: Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Shekhawati University has recently declared the results for UG, and PG programs, including B.A LL.B, M.Sc, and other exams. The students who participated in these exams can access and download their Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Shekhawati University results using the direct link provided below- shekhauni.ac.in

Shekhawati University Results 2023

Recently, PDUSU released the results for various UG, and PG programs, like B.A LL.B 6th sem, M.Sc (IT) 4th sem, and other exams. Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Shekhawati University Result 2023 has been released online on the official website- shekhauni.ac.in

How to Check PDUSU Results?

PDUSU Students can check their annual results for various semesters of UG and PG courses like B.A LL.B, M.Sc, B.Sc. B.Ed., B.A. B.Ed. and other exams online at the university's official website. The students need to follow the below-mentioned steps to access and download the result PDF of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Shekhawati University results 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - shekhauni.ac.in

Step 2: Select the ‘Student Corner’ segment given on the menu bar.

Step 3: Click on ‘Result’ section available there.

Step 4: Click on ‘Download Results -2022-23’.

Step 5: Check your course in the list and click on it.

Step 6: Select the result type, enter the roll number and click on the ‘Show Result’ button.

Step 7: Check the results and download it.

Direct Links to Download PDUSU Marksheet 2023

Check here the direct link for Shekhawati University Result 2023 for various yearly examinations.

Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Shekhawati University: Highlights

Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Shekhawati University formerly Shekhawati University is situated in Sikar, Rajasthan. It was established in the year 2012 by Rajasthan Legislative Assembly by passing Shekhawati University, Sikar Act, 2012. The university was renamed in 2014 as Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Shekhawati University. The university is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

PDUSU offers numerous UG, PG, and other programs, in various specializations like Arts, Science, Commerce, Social Science, Education, Law. For students, staff, and faculty members, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Shekhawati University has modern and upgraded facilities.