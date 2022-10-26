PFRDA Admit Card 2022 (Out) @pfrda.org: Download Grade A Call Letter Here

PFRDA Admit Card 2022 has been released by the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority on pfrda.org. Candidates can download from here.

PFRDA Admit Card 2022: Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) issued the admit card for the Phase 1 Exam to be held for Grade A Posts on its official website i.e. www.pfrda.org. PFRDS Grade A Exam will be conducted on 05 November 2022. Candidates appearing in the exam can download PFRDA Grade A Admit Card 2022 directly through PFRDA Admit Card Link given below. The link can be accessed using the login credentials got at the time of registration.

The exam is being conducted for the post of Officer Grade A Assistant Managers for General, Finance and Accounts, Information Technology, Research (Economics), Legal and Official Language (Rajbhasha). The mode of the exam will be online. There will be two papers (Multiple Choice questions of 100 marks

each). There shall be negative marking (1/4th of marks assigned to the question) for the Paper 1 and

Paper 2 in Phase I. Candidates would need to secure separate cut-offs in each paper as well as aggregate cut-off marks in Phase I to be shortlisted for Phase II.

PFRDA Admit Card Download Link

How to Download PFRDA Admit Card 2022 ?

Step 1: Visit the website of the PGRDA - www.pfrda.org

Step 2: Click on the admit card link

Step 3: Enter the registration details

Step 4: Download PFRDA Call Letter

Candidates who qualify in the exam will be called to appear for Phase II (on – line examination consisting of

two papers of 100 marks each) and Phase III (Interview).