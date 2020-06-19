PFRDA Recruitment 2020, Apply Online for Assistant Manager (Officer Grade A) Posts @pfrda.org.in

PFRDA Recruitment 2020: Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) has invited applications for the post of Assistant Manager (Officer Grade A). Interested and eligible candidates can apply for Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) Recruitment 2020 through online mode on or before 31 July 2020.

Important Date

Last Date of submission of application: 31 July 2020

Availability of Call Letters on PFRDA website (for On-Line Examination) - Will be intimated by E-mail/SMS

On-Line Examination (Phase I) - Will be intimated on the website of PFRDA at www.pfrda.org.in.

Group Discussion and Interview (Phase II) - Will be intimated to candidates successful in On- Line Examination by E-mail.

PFRDA Assistant Manager (Officer Grade A) Vacancy Details

Assistant Manager(Officer Grade A) - 5 Posts

General - 3 Posts

Legal - 2 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for PFRDA Assistant Manager (Officer Grade A) Job

Educational Qualification:

General - Master's Degree in any discipline, Bachelor's Degree in Law, Bachelor's Degree in Engineering from a recognized University, CA, CFA, CS, CWA.

Legal - Bachelor’s Degree in Law from a recognised University / Institute

Age Limit:

A candidate must not have exceeded the age of thirty (30) years as on April 30, 2020 i.e., candidate must have been born on or after May 01, 1990.

Probation:

The successful candidates recruited for the post of Officer Grade ‘A’ (Assistant Manager) shall undergo probation of one year. The candidates shall be confirmed in the services of PFRDA subject to their satisfactory performance during the probation period.

Salary:

Rs. 28150-1550(4)-34350-1750(7)-46600- EB-1750(4)-53600- 2000(1)-55600 (17 years)

Selection Process for PFRDA Assistant Manager (Officer Grade A) Job

The selection will be done on the basis of two-stage process i.e. Phase I consisting of On-line examination and Phase II consisting of Group Discussion and Interview.

How to Apply for PFRDA Assistant Manager (Officer Grade A) ?

Interested candidates can apply for the posts through official website on or before 31 July 2020.

PFRDA Assistant Manager Recruitment Notification PDF

PFRDA Assistant Manager Online Application Link