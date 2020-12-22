PGCIL Objection Management Link 2020 for Diploma Trainee Released @powergridindia.com, Submit POWERGRID Nr 1 Objection till 24 Dec

PGCIL Answer Key 2020: Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) has released the Objection Management Link/ Answer Key of Written Test (Computer Based Test) for the post of Diploma Trainee (Electrical/Civil)conducted on 17 December 2020. Candidates can download PGCIL Answer Key or submit Objection from the official website - powergridindia.com.

PGCIL Objection Management Link is also given below. The candidates can submit their objection, directly, through the link below.

PFCIL Nr 1 Objection Link is available from 22 December to 24 December 2020. The official notice reads, “The Objection Management Link is active in the Candidate Login of all the candidates who have appeared for the Written Test (CBT) for the post of Diploma Trainee (Electrical/Civil) held on 17.12.2020”



PGCIL Objection Management Link

How to Submit PGCIL Answer Key Objection 2020 for Diploma Trainee ?

Visit the official website of PGCIL - powergridindia.com

Go to ‘Career Section’ and then click on ‘Job Opportunities’3.Click on the link - “Northern Region-I, Delhi Recruitment”given under Regional Openings at the bottom of the page

Go to ‘Recruitment for the post of Diploma Trainee (Electrical/Civil) in NR-I->’

Click on ‘Click here to Log In’

Download Powergrid Answer Key or Submit Objection

PGCIL Diploma Trainee shall be released after analyzing all the objections. A total of 35 vacancies shall be filled in Northern Region-I covering the states of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Haryana & Delhi.