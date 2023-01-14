PGCIL Powergrid Recruitment 2023: Apply for Engineer Trainee Posts

Powergrid PGCIL Recruitment 2023: Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) or POWERGRID is looking for engineering graduates who can join its fold as Engineer Trainees. The vacancies are available for Electrical, Electronics, Civil and Computer Science disciplines. The selection will be done through GATE 2023.
POWERGRID Engineer Trainee Application window will be available from 16 January 2023 to 18 February 2023. The candidates have to register themselves online at POWERGRID website with details of their GATE 2023 Application No., GATE 2023 Registration Number and other required information at the CAREER section of www.powergrid.in.
PGCIL Powergrid Recruitment Notification - Check PDF Here
Powergrid PGCIL Engineer Trainee Recruitment 2023
- Starting Date for Submission of PGCIL Online Application - 16 January 2023
- Last Date for Submission of PGCIL Online Application - 18 February 2023
Powergrid PGCIL Engineer Trainee Salary
- During Training -Rs.40,000/- -3%- 1,40,000(IDA)
- After Training - Rs. 50,000/- 3%- 1,60,000/- (IDA).
Eligibility Criteria for Powergrid PGCIL Engineer Trainee Recruitment 2023
Educational Qualification:
Full Time B.E./ B.Tech/ B.Sc (Engg.) from a recognized University/ Institute
Powergrid PGCIL Engineer Trainee Age Limit:
28 years
Selection Process for Powergrid PGCIL Engineer Trainee Posts
The selection will be done on the basis of
- GATE 2023 Marks (out of 100) in the corresponding paper - 85%
- Group Discussion - 3%
- Personal Interview - 12%
How To Apply for Powergrid PGCIL Engineer Trainee Recruitment 2023 ?
- Visit the official website of Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL)-https://www.powergrid.in/
- Click on the application link given under ‘Recruitment of Engineer Trainees-2023 through GATE 2023 Advt No. CC/06/2022 dated 09.09.2022’
- Fill the details
- Submit the application