PGCIL Powergrid Recruitment 2023: Apply for Engineer Trainee Posts

PGCIL Powergrid Recruitment 2023: Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) has published a notification for Engineer Trainee Posts. Check How to Apply, Eligibility, Registration Dates and Other Details Here.

Powergrid PGCIL Recruitment 2023: Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) or POWERGRID is looking for engineering graduates who can join its fold as Engineer Trainees. The vacancies are available for Electrical, Electronics, Civil and Computer Science disciplines. The selection will be done through GATE 2023.

POWERGRID Engineer Trainee Application window will be available from 16 January 2023 to 18 February 2023. The candidates have to register themselves online at POWERGRID website with details of their GATE 2023 Application No., GATE 2023 Registration Number and other required information at the CAREER section of www.powergrid.in.

PGCIL Powergrid Recruitment Notification - Check PDF Here

Powergrid PGCIL Engineer Trainee Recruitment 2023

Starting Date for Submission of PGCIL Online Application - 16 January 2023

Last Date for Submission of PGCIL Online Application - 18 February 2023

Powergrid PGCIL Engineer Trainee Salary

During Training -Rs.40,000/- -3%- 1,40,000(IDA)

After Training - Rs. 50,000/- 3%- 1,60,000/- (IDA).

Eligibility Criteria for Powergrid PGCIL Engineer Trainee Recruitment 2023

Educational Qualification:

Full Time B.E./ B.Tech/ B.Sc (Engg.) from a recognized University/ Institute

Powergrid PGCIL Engineer Trainee Age Limit:

28 years

Selection Process for Powergrid PGCIL Engineer Trainee Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of

GATE 2023 Marks (out of 100) in the corresponding paper - 85%

Group Discussion - 3%

Personal Interview - 12%

How To Apply for Powergrid PGCIL Engineer Trainee Recruitment 2023 ?