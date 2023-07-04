PGIMER ICMR JRF Admit Card 2023 OUT: Download at pgimer.edu.in, icmr.nic.in

PGIMER ICMR JRF Admit Card 2023 is available at pgimer.edu.in, icmr.nic.in. Candidates can check the direct link here.

PGIMER ICMR JRF Admit Card 2023: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGIMER) on www.pgimer.edu.in and www.icmr.nic.in. Candidates can download PGIMER JRF Admit Card from the official website.

PGIMER JRF Admit Card Download Here

Steps to Download PGIMER ICMR JRF Admit Card 2023 ?

Go to the official website PGIMER OR ICMR Website

Click on ‘Admit Card Link for ICMR-JRF 2023 exam’

Go to‘CLICK HERE FOR ADMIT CARD’

Enter your ‘User ID’ and ‘Password’

Download PGIMER JRF Admit Card

Take a print Out