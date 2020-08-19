PGIMER Interview Schedule 2020 for Field Worker Posts Announced @pgimer.edu.in, Check Details

PGIMER Interview Schedule 2020 for Field Worker: Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh has announced the Screening Test/Interview Schedule for the Field Worker Posts on its official website. All such candidates who have applied for the Field Worker Posts can check the Screening Test/Interview Schedule details available on the official website of PGIMER -pgimer.edu.in.

According to the short notification released by the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), the Online Screening Test will be conducted on the 21 August 2020 at 10.00 AM.

Institute will conduct the Interview on 22 August 2020 which will be conducted via skype or zoom. Candidates should note that Institute will conduct Interview for those candidates, who will qualify and shortlisted in the Screening Test.

All such candidates who have applied for the Field Worker Posts against Advertisement no- CM-SPH/20/1266 dated 13 August 2020 can check the short notification available on the official website of PGIMER.

PGIMER Interview Schedule 2020 for Field Worker Posts : Download Process



Visit the official website of PGIMER i.e. http://pgimer.edu.in/

Go to the Career/PGIMER Forthcoming Examinations section available on the home page.

Click on the link "Corrigendum Notice regarding vacancy notice No. CM-SPH/20/1266 dated 13/08/2020 regarding the post of Field Worker" given on the Home Page.

A New Window will open where you will get the PDF of the short notification.

Candidates are advised to take Print Out of the same and save a copy for future reference.



It is noted that Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh has invited applications for the Field Worker Posts against Advertisement no- CM-SPH/20/1266 on its official website.