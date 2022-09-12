PGIMER Recruitment 2022 For 169 Group A/B/C Posts, Check Eligibility, Salary And How To Apply

Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGIMER)has invited online application for the 169 Group A/B/C Posts on its official website. Check PGIMER recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

PGIMER Recruitment 2022 Notification: Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGIMER) has released job notification for in the Employment Newspaper (10 to 16 September) 2022 for various Group A/B and C posts. Out of total 168 Group A/B/C posts, you have opportunity to apply for various posts including Sanitary Attendant, Sr. Library and Information Officer,Associate Professor, Lecturer,Clinical Psychologist,Physiotherapist,Pharmacist Grade-II,Stenographer,Conductor Grade-II,Technician and others. Interested and eligible candidats can apply for these posts on or before 22 Septemer 2022.



Notification Details PGIMER Recruitment 2022 :

Advertisement No. PGI/RC/029/2022/1640

Important Dates PGIMER Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 22 Septemer 2022

Vacancy Details PGIMER Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Sr. Library and Information Officer-01

Associate Professor (NINE)-02

Lecturer (Biostatistics)-01

Clinical Psychologist-02

Medical Officer (PPP)-02

Nuclear Medical Physicist-01

Asstt. Blood Transfusion Officer-01

Physiotherapist-04

Public Health Nursing Officer-01

Superintendent (CSSD)-01

Technical Officer (Dialysis)-01

Assistant Accounts Officer-02

Assistant Dietician-03

Assistant Clinical Psychologist-01

Occupational Therapist-04

Medical Social Worker Grade-II-08

Ophthalmic Technician-01

Junior Photographer-01

Pharmacist Grade-II-02

Deputy General Manager (Canteen)-01

Stenographer-03

Conductor Grade-II-01

Male Multipurpose Worker-01

Barber-01

Technician Grade-I (Laundry) -18

Sanitary Attendant GradeIII-93

For PGI Sangrur, Punjab

Physiotherapist-01

Assistant Accounts Officer-01

Assistant Dietician-01

Medical Social Worker Grade-II-02

Pharmacist Grade-II-05

Stenographer-02



Eligibility Criteria PGIMER Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Educational Qualification:

Sr. Library and Information Officer-i)M.Sc./M.A./M.Com.

ii) Master of Library Science.

iii) Twelve years experience in Supervisory capacity in a Library of repute.

Associate Professor (NINE)-Master’s degree in specialized field of Nursing.

Lecturer (Biostatistics)-Master’s degree in Statistics or Mathematics with Statistics as

additional subject or allied subject. 5 years experience of data processing

and statistical work in any Institution/University preferably in a medical college/Institution.

Clinical Psychologist-i) Master degree in Psychology with Experimental Psychology as

one of the subject.

ii) Diploma in Medical and Social Psychology (DM&SP). OR

i) Ph.D. in Clinical Psychology or any recognized University.

Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.



How to Apply PGIMER Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts through the official website on or before 22 September 2022.