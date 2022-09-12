PGIMER Recruitment 2022 For 169 Group A/B/C Posts, Check Eligibility, Salary And How To Apply

Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGIMER)has invited online application for the 169 Group A/B/C Posts on its official website. Check PGIMER recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

PGIMER Recruitment 2022
PGIMER Recruitment 2022

PGIMER Recruitment 2022 Notification: Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGIMER) has released job notification for in the Employment Newspaper (10 to 16 September) 2022 for various Group A/B and C  posts. Out of total 168 Group A/B/C posts, you have opportunity to apply for various posts including Sanitary Attendant, Sr. Library and Information Officer,Associate Professor, Lecturer,Clinical Psychologist,Physiotherapist,Pharmacist Grade-II,Stenographer,Conductor Grade-II,Technician and others. Interested and eligible candidats can apply for these posts on or before 22 Septemer 2022.


Notification Details PGIMER Recruitment 2022 : 
Advertisement No. PGI/RC/029/2022/1640

Important Dates PGIMER Recruitment 2022 Notification: 
Last Date for Submission of Application: 22 Septemer 2022

Vacancy Details PGIMER Recruitment 2022 Notification: 
Sr. Library and Information Officer-01
Associate Professor (NINE)-02
Lecturer (Biostatistics)-01
Clinical Psychologist-02
Medical Officer (PPP)-02
Nuclear Medical Physicist-01
Asstt. Blood Transfusion Officer-01
Physiotherapist-04
Public Health Nursing Officer-01
Superintendent (CSSD)-01
Technical Officer (Dialysis)-01
Assistant Accounts Officer-02
Assistant Dietician-03
Assistant Clinical Psychologist-01
Occupational Therapist-04
Medical Social Worker Grade-II-08
Ophthalmic Technician-01
Junior Photographer-01
Pharmacist Grade-II-02
Deputy General Manager (Canteen)-01
Stenographer-03
Conductor Grade-II-01
Male Multipurpose Worker-01
Barber-01
Technician Grade-I (Laundry)    -18
Sanitary Attendant GradeIII-93
For PGI Sangrur, Punjab
Physiotherapist-01
Assistant Accounts Officer-01
Assistant Dietician-01
Medical Social Worker Grade-II-02
Pharmacist Grade-II-05
Stenographer-02


Eligibility Criteria PGIMER Recruitment 2022 Notification: 
Educational Qualification:
Sr. Library and Information Officer-i)M.Sc./M.A./M.Com. 
ii) Master of Library Science.
iii) Twelve years experience in Supervisory capacity in a Library of repute.
Associate Professor (NINE)-Master’s degree in specialized field of Nursing.
Lecturer (Biostatistics)-Master’s degree in Statistics or Mathematics with Statistics as
additional subject or allied subject. 5 years experience of data processing
and statistical work in any Institution/University preferably in a medical college/Institution.
Clinical Psychologist-i) Master degree in Psychology with Experimental Psychology as
one of the subject.
ii) Diploma in Medical and Social Psychology (DM&SP). OR
i) Ph.D. in Clinical Psychology or any recognized University.

Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts. 


PGIMER Recruitment 2022 Notification: PDF

How to Apply PGIMER Recruitment 2022 Notification: 
Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts through the official website on or before 22 September 2022. 

Related Categories

    Jagran Play
    खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
    अभी खेलें
    Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play