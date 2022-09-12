PGIMER Recruitment 2022 For 169 Group A/B/C Posts, Check Eligibility, Salary And How To Apply

PGIMER Recruitment 2022 Notification: Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGIMER) has released job notification for in the Employment Newspaper (10 to 16 September) 2022 for various Group A/B and C posts. Out of total 168 Group A/B/C posts, you have opportunity to apply for various posts including Sanitary Attendant, Sr. Library and Information Officer,Associate Professor, Lecturer,Clinical Psychologist,Physiotherapist,Pharmacist Grade-II,Stenographer,Conductor Grade-II,Technician and others. Interested and eligible candidats can apply for these posts on or before 22 Septemer 2022.
Notification Details PGIMER Recruitment 2022 :
Advertisement No. PGI/RC/029/2022/1640
Important Dates PGIMER Recruitment 2022 Notification:
Last Date for Submission of Application: 22 Septemer 2022
Vacancy Details PGIMER Recruitment 2022 Notification:
Sr. Library and Information Officer-01
Associate Professor (NINE)-02
Lecturer (Biostatistics)-01
Clinical Psychologist-02
Medical Officer (PPP)-02
Nuclear Medical Physicist-01
Asstt. Blood Transfusion Officer-01
Physiotherapist-04
Public Health Nursing Officer-01
Superintendent (CSSD)-01
Technical Officer (Dialysis)-01
Assistant Accounts Officer-02
Assistant Dietician-03
Assistant Clinical Psychologist-01
Occupational Therapist-04
Medical Social Worker Grade-II-08
Ophthalmic Technician-01
Junior Photographer-01
Pharmacist Grade-II-02
Deputy General Manager (Canteen)-01
Stenographer-03
Conductor Grade-II-01
Male Multipurpose Worker-01
Barber-01
Technician Grade-I (Laundry) -18
Sanitary Attendant GradeIII-93
For PGI Sangrur, Punjab
Physiotherapist-01
Assistant Accounts Officer-01
Assistant Dietician-01
Medical Social Worker Grade-II-02
Pharmacist Grade-II-05
Stenographer-02
Eligibility Criteria PGIMER Recruitment 2022 Notification:
Educational Qualification:
Sr. Library and Information Officer-i)M.Sc./M.A./M.Com.
ii) Master of Library Science.
iii) Twelve years experience in Supervisory capacity in a Library of repute.
Associate Professor (NINE)-Master’s degree in specialized field of Nursing.
Lecturer (Biostatistics)-Master’s degree in Statistics or Mathematics with Statistics as
additional subject or allied subject. 5 years experience of data processing
and statistical work in any Institution/University preferably in a medical college/Institution.
Clinical Psychologist-i) Master degree in Psychology with Experimental Psychology as
one of the subject.
ii) Diploma in Medical and Social Psychology (DM&SP). OR
i) Ph.D. in Clinical Psychology or any recognized University.
Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.
PGIMER Recruitment 2022 Notification: PDF
How to Apply PGIMER Recruitment 2022 Notification:
Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts through the official website on or before 22 September 2022.