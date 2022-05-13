PGVCL Admit Card 2022 (Out): Download Vidyut Sahayak, Executive and Other Hall Ticket Here

PGVCL Admit Card 2022 Download: Paschim Gujarat Vij Co. Ltd (PGVCL) has published the admit card for the exam for various posts such as Vidyut Sahayak (Junior Assistant), Vidyut Sahayak (Junior Engineer-Electrical), Junior Programmer, Executive (HR), Deputy Superintendent of Establishment and Deputy Superintendent of Accounts. PGVCL Exam for the said posts will be held on 29 May 2022. Candidates can download PGVCL Vidyut Sahayak Admit Card, PGVCL Jr Programmer Admit Card, PGVCL Executive Admit Card and PGVCL Deputy Superintendent Admit Card and Other from the official website i.e. pgvcl.com. However, PGVCL Admit Card Link is given below:
PGVCL Vidyut Sahayak Admit Card Download Link
PGVCL JE Admit Card Download Link
PGVCL Jr Programmer Admit Card Download Link
PGVCL Executive Admit Card Download Link
PGVCL Deputy Superintendent of ESTA Admit Card Download Link
PGVCL Deputy Superintendent of Accounts Admit Card Download Link
The exam for the post of Vidyut Sahayak (Junior Assistant) will be conducted from 11 AM to 12:30 PM while for Vidyut Sahayak (Junior Engineer – Electrical), Junior Programmer, Executive (HR), Deputy Superintendent of Establishment and Deputy Superintendent of Accounts Posts conducted from 02:30 PM to 04: PM. The reporting time is 10 AM and 01:30 PM respectively.
How to Download PGVCL Admit Card 2022 ?
- Visit the official website of PGVCL and go to the ‘Recruitment’ Section
- Click on ‘Download’given against ‘Hall Ticket for the post of Vidyut Sahayak (Junior Assistant)’, ‘Hall Ticket for the post of Vidyut Sahayak (Junior Engineer-Electrical)’, ‘Hall Ticket for the post of Junior Programmer’, ‘Hall Ticket for the post of Executive (HR)’, ‘Hall Ticket for the post of Dy. Superintendent of Establishment’, ‘ and ‘Hall Ticket for the post of Dy. Superintendent of Establishment’
- Now, enter your ‘Login ID’ and ‘Password’
- Download PGVCL Hall Ticket Here