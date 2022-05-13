PGVCL Admit Card 2022 (Out): Download Vidyut Sahayak, Executive and Other Hall Ticket Here

PGVCL Admit Card 2022 has been released by Paschim Gujarat Vij Co. Ltd at pgvcl.com for Vidyut Sahayak, Junior Programmer, Executive (HR), and Deputy Superintendent Posts. Check Links Here.

PGVCL Admit Card 2022 Download: Paschim Gujarat Vij Co. Ltd (PGVCL) has published the admit card for the exam for various posts such as Vidyut Sahayak (Junior Assistant), Vidyut Sahayak (Junior Engineer-Electrical), Junior Programmer, Executive (HR), Deputy Superintendent of Establishment and Deputy Superintendent of Accounts. PGVCL Exam for the said posts will be held on 29 May 2022. Candidates can download PGVCL Vidyut Sahayak Admit Card, PGVCL Jr Programmer Admit Card, PGVCL Executive Admit Card and PGVCL Deputy Superintendent Admit Card and Other from the official website i.e. pgvcl.com. However, PGVCL Admit Card Link is given below:

The exam for the post of Vidyut Sahayak (Junior Assistant) will be conducted from 11 AM to 12:30 PM while for Vidyut Sahayak (Junior Engineer – Electrical), Junior Programmer, Executive (HR), Deputy Superintendent of Establishment and Deputy Superintendent of Accounts Posts conducted from 02:30 PM to 04: PM. The reporting time is 10 AM and 01:30 PM respectively.

How to Download PGVCL Admit Card 2022 ?