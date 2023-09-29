CBSE Class 11 Physics Oscillations: Formula List, Definitions, and More

Oscillations Formulas & Diagrams: Students can find a list of important diagrams and formulas for CBSE Class 11 Physics Chapter 10, Oscillations. Use the PDF download link attached below to save the formula sheet

CBSE Class 11 Physics Oscillations Formulas: In this article, students can find the formula sheet for CBSE Class 11 Physics Chapter 10, Oscillations. A PDF download link for the same has also been attached at the bottom of the article for students who wish to save the formula sheet for future reference. This formula page is based on the updated and revised CBSE Class 11 Physics syllabus. Students who are going to sit for their annual examinations in 2024 should refer to the formula sheet presented here.

Formula sheets are papers that consist of a compilation of all the important formulas from the chapter. Here, along with the formulas we have also attached a few definitions. Formula sheets are quite handy for examinations since they consist of all the important formulas from the chapter, integrated at a particular place. This saves up your time in searching the formulas. Check the formula sheet presented below and save it for future use.

Formula Sheet for Class 11 Oscillations

Find here the formula sheet for CBSE Class 11 Physics Chapter 10 Oscillations and get free access to the downloadable PDF link.

Definitions:

Periodic Motion- A motion that repeats itself at regular intervals of time is called periodic motion.

Oscillations- A force that comes into play that tries to bring the body back to the equilibrium point, giving rise to oscillations or vibrations.

Period- The smallest interval of time after which the motion is repeated is called its period.

Formulas:

Downward Periodic Motion-

Upward Periodic Motion-

Frequency of the periodic motion-

Displacement-

Time period-

Sine and cosine functions-

Angular frequency of SHM-

Velocity of SHM-

Acceleration-

Force-

Time period of oscillations-

Kinetic Energy-

Potential Energy-

Total Mechanical Energy-

Torque-

Angular Acceleration-

Time period of a simple pendulum-

To download the Formula Sheet, click on the link below

Also Find:

Formula Sheet for Class 11 Physics Thermal Properties of Matter

Formula Sheet for Class 11 Physics Mechanical Properties of Solids

Formula Sheet for Class 11 Physics Mechanical Properties of Fluids

Formula Sheet for Class 11 Physics Thermodynamics

Formula Sheet for Class 11 Physics Kinetic Theory