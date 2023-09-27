Class 11 Physics Kinetic Theory Formula List, Definitions, and Graphs

Kinetic Theory Formula Sheet: Students can find a list of important definitions and formulas for CBSE Class 11 Physics Chapter 12, Kinetic Theory. Use the PDF download link attached below to save the formula sheet.

CBSE Class 11 Physics Kinetic Theory Formulas

Find here a compiled list of all the essential formulas, definitions, and graphs.

Physics is a complex subject with loads of formulas and derivations to understand and grasp. Given the heavy amount of information students have to learn or memorize in order to be able to solve numerical problems, this formula sheet has been prepared for you. This Kinetic Theory formula page is equally essential for JEE and NEET aspirants. Since they have to cover the syllabus of Class 11 and 12, these will be useful for them.

Kinetic Theory Formula Sheet

Find here the formula sheet for CBSE Class 11 Physics Kinetic Theory. Along with the list of important formulas, definitions, and graphs are also presented here for your convenience.

Definitions:

Atomic Hypothesis: All things are made of atoms - little particles that move around in perpetual motion, attracting each other when they are a little distance apart, but repelling upon being squeezed into one another.

Laws of definite and multiple proportions:

First Law- The first law says that any given compound has a fixed proportion by the mass of its constituents.

Second Law- The second law says that when two elements form more than one compound, for a fixed mass of one element, the masses of the other elements are in a ratio of small integers.

Gay Lussac’s Law: When gasses combine chemically to yield another gas, their volumes are in the ratios of small integers.

Mean Free Path: The average distance a molecule can travel without colliding is called the mean free path.

Ideal Gas: A gas that satisfies exactly at all pressures and temperatures is defined to be an ideal gas.

Charle’s Law- for a fixed pressure, the volume of a gas is proportional to its absolute temperature T.

Boyle’s Law- Keeping temperature constant, pressure of a given mass of gas varies inversely with volume.

Law of Equipartition of Energy- In equilibrium, the total energy is equally distributed in all possible energy modes, with each mode having an average energy equal to ½ k T. This is known as the law of equipartition of energy.

Formulas:

Perfect Gas Equation=

where Kb is the Boltzmann Constant, N is the number of moles, T is the temperature, P is the pressure, V is the volume

No. Of moles =

where M is the mass of the gas containing N molecules, M0 is the molar mass and NA the Avogadro’s number

Mass Density-

Change in Momentum of molecule-

Total momentum transferred to the wall-

Pressure-

Mean of the squared speed -

Transational Kinetic Energy- E =

Dalton’s Law of Partial Pressure-

Internal Energy of Mole of a gas-

Molar Specific Heat at Constant volume-

Molar Specific Heat at Constant pressure-

Specific Heat Capacity of Solids-

Mean free path-

Kinetic Theory of an ideal gas-

Graphs:

Ideas Gas Behaviour

P-V Graph according to Boyle’s Law

T-V Graph according to Charle’s Law

