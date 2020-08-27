PNB Recruitment 2020 for Chief Risk Officer Posts, Download Punjab National Bank Notification @pnbindia.in

Punjab National Bank PNB Recruitment 2020: Punjab National Bank (PNB) has invited applications for the Chief Risk Officer Posts on contractual basis at Dwarka, Delhi. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for Punjab National Bank Recruitment 2020 in the prescribed format on or before 19 September 2020.

Important Dates

Last Date for Submission of Application - 19 September 2020

Punjab National Bank (PNB) Vacancy Details

Chief Risk Officer

Eligibility Criteria for PNB Chief Risk Officer Job

Educational Qualification:

Graduate degree with Professional certification in Financial Risk Management from Global Association of Risk Professionals or Professional Risk Management Certification from PRMIA Institute.

Experience:

Experience with a Bank (India/ Abroad) / Financial Institution with substantial exposure to Credit Risk, Market risk, Operational Risk, Liquidity Risk, Interest Rate Risk, other pillar II risks and risks emanating at and from overseas operations and group entities. Exposure to Analytics will be an added advantage.

Age Limit:

45 to 55 Years

How to Apply for PNB Chief Risk Officer Recruitment 2020 ?

Interested and eligible candidates may submit applications in the prescribed format which is available on the bank‟s website www.pnbindia.in – link (recruitment) and send the application by Speed post/Registered post along with all the relevant self attested supporting documents in the envelope super-scribing “Application for the post of Chief Risk Officer (CRO)” to “General Manager-HRD Punjab National Bank Human Resource Management Division 1 st floor, West Wing, Corporate Office Sector 10, Dwarka NEW DELHI -110075” on or before 19 September 2020.

PNB Application Fee:

Rs. 1000/- payable by way of Draft drawn on any Nationalized/scheduled Bank drawn in favor of “Punjab National Bank- Recruitment of CRO” and payable at New Delhi.

PNB Chief Risk Officer Recruitment Notification PDF