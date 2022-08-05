PNB Recruitment 2022: Apply 100+ Officer and Manager Posts, Download Notification @pnbindia.in

PNB Recruitment 2022: Punjab National Bank (PNB) is offering jobs to eligible candidates who can join as Officers and Managers Posts under Fire Safety and Security departments respectively. Interested persons can submit the application for the said vacancies within the given stipulated time through post.

The bank is filling up 103 vacancies of which 23 are reserved for Officer (Fire-safety) Posts and 80 for Manager (Security Posts. PNB has published the notification on its official website of the bank i.e. pnbindia.in.

PNB Recruitment 2022 Last Date

30 August 2022

PNB Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Post Name Category UR EWS OBC SC ST Manager (Security) 33 8 21 12 6 Officer (Fire-safety) 11 2 6 3 1 Total 44 10 27 15 7

PNB Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Details

Educational Qualification:

Manager - Graduation from any University recognized by AICTE/UGC. An officer with 5 years of commissioned service in Army/ Navy/ Air force OR A Gazetted Police officer not below the rank of Deputy superintendent of police or Assistant Commandant or equivalent rank in Central Armed Police Forces(CAPF) with minimum 05 years of service.

Fire Safety Officer - B.E.(Fire) from National Fire Service College (NFSC) Nagpur with a minimum 1-year of experience. OR Four year Graduation Degree(B.Tech/BE or equivalent) in Fire Technology/Fire Engineering/ Safety and Fire Engineering from college/university approved by AICTE/UGC with a minimum 1-year of experience OR Bachelor’s degree from any University recognized by AICTE/UGC And Divisional officer course from National Fire Service College, Nagpur with a minimum 1-year of experience OR Bachelor’s degree from any University recognized by AICTE/UGC and Graduate from Institute of Fire Engineers India/Institute of Fire Engineering-UK with a minimum 3 years of experience OR Bachelor’s degree from any University recognized by AICTE/UGC And Sub-officer Course/ Station Officer Course from National Fire Service College, Nagpur with a minimum of 60% marks in aggregate and 3 years of experience.

Age Limit:

21 to 35 years

How to Submit PNB Application Form 2022?

Go to official website i.e. www.pnbindia.in then to link <Recruitments> and download the prescribed application form Fill the same and send by Speed/Registered post with transaction no./UTR No., bank name & date of the transaction being proof of online fee payment and copies of other supporting documents in the envelope super-scribed "‘Application for the post of “POST:_______________________”. to "CHIEF MANAGER (RECRUITMENT SECTION), HRD DIVISION, PUNJAB NATIONAL BANK, CORPORATE OFFICE, PLOT NO 4, SECTOR 10,

DWARKA, NEW DELHI -110075"

PNB Recruitment 2022 Selection Process

Depending upon the number of applications received, the Bank at its discretion will decide on the mode of selection viz. Shortlisting of applications followed by Interview or Written / Online Test followed by Interview.