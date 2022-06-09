WB Police Admit Card 2022 (Out) for Wireless Operator Post @wbpolice.gov.in, Check Download Link Here

West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has released the final written exam Admit Card for Wireless Operator on its official website-wbpolice.gov.in.Check link here.

WB Police Wireless Operator Admit Card 2022: West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has released the final written exam Admit Card for Wireless Operator in West Bengal Police Telecommunications - 2020 on its website. The written exam for the Wireless Operator in West Bengal Police Telecommunications – 2020 is scheduled on 15 June 2022 (Wednesday) in the state.

All those candidates who have qualified for Wireless Operator written exam round in West Bengal Police Telecommunications - 2020 can download their admit cards from the official website of WBPRB.i.e. wbpolice.gov.in.

WBPRB will conduct the Final Competitive Examination for the Wireless Operator post under West Bengal Police Telecommunications 2020 on 15 June 2022 from 12 Noon to 1:30 PM.

The admit cards for the same already have been uploaded on the official website. Candidates can download WB Police Wireless Operator Admit Card 2022 followed by the easy steps given below.

How to Download WB Police Wireless Operator Admit Card 2022 Check Steps