WB Police Admit Card 2022 (Out) for Wireless Operator Post @wbpolice.gov.in, Check Download Link Here

WB Police Wireless Operator Admit Card 2022: West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has released the final written exam Admit Card for Wireless Operator in West Bengal Police Telecommunications - 2020 on its website. The written exam for the Wireless Operator in West Bengal Police Telecommunications – 2020 is scheduled on 15 June 2022 (Wednesday) in the state.
All those candidates who have qualified for Wireless Operator written exam round in West Bengal Police Telecommunications - 2020 can download their admit cards from the official website of WBPRB.i.e. wbpolice.gov.in.
Direct Link to Download: WB Police Wireless Operator Admit Card 2022
WBPRB will conduct the Final Competitive Examination for the Wireless Operator post under West Bengal Police Telecommunications 2020 on 15 June 2022 from 12 Noon to 1:30 PM.
The admit cards for the same already have been uploaded on the official website. Candidates can download WB Police Wireless Operator Admit Card 2022 followed by the easy steps given below.
How to Download WB Police Wireless Operator Admit Card 2022 Check Steps
- Visit the official website of WB Police.i.e. wbpolice.gov.in.
- Click on the notification link that reads 'Recruitment to the post of Wireless Operator in West Bengal Police Telecommunications 2020'.
- It will redirect you to the login page-Download e-Admit Cards for Final Competitive Examination on the home page.
- Now, Enter your application number, date of birth, and click on the submit button.
- The WB Police Wireless Operator Admit Card 2022 will be displayed on the screen.
- Download WB Police Wireless Operator Admit Card 2022 and save it for future reference.