Powerdgrid PGCIL Recruitment 2022 for 800 Field Engineer and Field Supervisor

Powerdgrid PGCIL Recruitment 2022: Powergrid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) released a notice for 800 Field Engineers and Field supervisors. Check How to Apply, Vacnacy, Salary, Qualification and Other Details.

Powerdgrid PGCIL Recruitment 2022: Powergrid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) published the notification for the recruitment of 800 Field Engineers (Electrical, Electronics & Communication, IT) and Field Supervisors (Electrical, Electronics, and Communication) on its website i.e. powergrid.in.

Candidates who hold a Degree or Diploma in engineering can apply for POWERGRID Recruitment 2022. The application can be submitted online starting from 21 November 2022 and the last date for submitting the application is 11 December 2022.

PGCIL Notification Download

Powerdgrid PGCIL Engineer Vacancy Details



Post Name Vacancies Field Engineer (Electrical) 50 Field Engineer (Electronics & Communication) 15 Field Engineer (IT) 15 Field Supervisor (Electrical) 480 Field Supervisor (Electronics & Communication) 240

Powerdgrid PGCIL Engineer Salary:

Field Engineer - Rs 30,000-3%-1,20,000/- with initial basic pay of Rs 30,000/- + Industrial DA + HRA + perks.

Field Supervisor - Rs 23,000-3%-1,05,000/- with initial basic pay of Rs 23,000/- + Industrial DA + HRA.

Eligibility Criteria for Powerdgrid PGCIL Engineer Recruitment 2022

Educational Qualification and Experience:

FE – Electrical - Full time B.E/B.Tech/ B.Sc (Engg.) in Electrical discipline or equivalent discipline from recognized University / Institute with minimum 55% marks and one-year post qualification experience.

FE – Electronics & Communication - Full time B.E/B.Tech/ B.Sc (Engg.) in Electronics & Communication discipline or equivalent discipline from recognized University / Institute with minimum 55% marks and one-year post qualification experience.

FE – IT - Full time B.E/B.Tech/ B.Sc (Engg.) in Information Technology discipline or equivalent discipline from recognized University / Institute with minimum 55% marks and one-year post qualification experience.

FS – Electrical Essential - Full Time Diploma in Electrical or equivalent discipline from recognized Technical Board / Institute with minimum 55% marks and one-year post qualification experience.

FS – Electronics & Communication - Full-Time Diploma in Electronics & Communication or equivalent discipline from recognized Technical Board / Institute and one-year post qualification experience.

Age Limit:

29 years

Selection Process for Powerdgrid PGCIL Engineer Posts

The selection will be on the basis of:

Technical Knowledge Test – 50 questions based on Engineering /Diploma syllabus in the relevant discipline. Aptitude Test – 25 questions based on Logical reasoning, data interpretation, comprehension, vocabulary, data sufficiency and numerical ability.

Application Fee:

Field Engineer - Rs. 400/-

Field Supervisor - Rs. 300/-

How to Apply for Powerdgrid PGCIL Engineer Recruitment 2022 ?